Dystopian Down Under
Millions paid out for mandated Covid vax injuries just the tip of the iceberg?
And, call for submissions to Australian excess deaths inquiry
Apr 9
Rebekah Barnett
'Highly disturbing': Australian government censorship gone too far
Aussie mainstream media criticises government's censorship overreach as Elon Musk's X threatens to sue. Have we reached a cultural tipping point?
Apr 7
Rebekah Barnett
April Fool's goes viral
The perils of doing satire on the internet
Apr 1
Rebekah Barnett
March 2024
'Spectacular backfire': Australian government's attempt to censor trans post draws heat
A threatening notice issued by the online safety regulator has brought renewed attention to Australia’s heavy-handed approach to censorship and its…
Mar 27
Rebekah Barnett
BREAKING: Australian Senate establishes formal inquiry into excess deaths
What's driving excess deaths? Is it Covid? Lockdowns? Vaccines? Australians are now one step closer to finding out.
Mar 26
Rebekah Barnett
'Conspiracy theorist!': How to effectively respond to toxic labeling
The term ‘conspiracy theory’ is losing its punch due to overuse. Like other worn-out labels (racist, bigot, woke, white supremacist), it is more often…
Mar 25
Rebekah Barnett
DNA contamination in Covid vaccines DOES get into human cells, new evidence shows
It also appears that the contamination enters the cell nucleus and integrates with human DNA
Mar 21
Rebekah Barnett
Cash for Digital ID
The West Australian Government is offering families a one-off cash payment. All you have to do to claim it is get a Digital ID. The cost of living…
Mar 19
Rebekah Barnett
Recovery
15 years
Mar 17
Rebekah Barnett
'Skews right'
Proof that the terms ‘right’ and ‘right wing’ have lost all meaning: Ad Fontes Media’s latest Media Bias Chart places Twitter Files journalist Matt…
Mar 16
Rebekah Barnett
Dystopian Download 12 March 2024
Transparency, the power of good questions, summer, gene therapy, advice from an emperor, thank you
Mar 11
Rebekah Barnett
Digital ID will be voluntary the way Covid vaccines were voluntary
In the latest edition of Politician Does Doublespeak, Finance Minister Senator Katy Gallagher says that Australia’s Covid vaccination policy is…
Mar 6
Rebekah Barnett
