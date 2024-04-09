Dystopian Down Under

Home
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Millions paid out for mandated Covid vax injuries just the tip of the iceberg?
And, call for submissions to Australian excess deaths inquiry
  
Rebekah Barnett
8
'Highly disturbing': Australian government censorship gone too far
Aussie mainstream media criticises government's censorship overreach as Elon Musk's X threatens to sue. Have we reached a cultural tipping point?
  
Rebekah Barnett
18
April Fool's goes viral
The perils of doing satire on the internet
  
Rebekah Barnett
19

March 2024

'Spectacular backfire': Australian government's attempt to censor trans post draws heat
A threatening notice issued by the online safety regulator has brought renewed attention to Australia’s heavy-handed approach to censorship and its…
  
Rebekah Barnett
12
BREAKING: Australian Senate establishes formal inquiry into excess deaths
What's driving excess deaths? Is it Covid? Lockdowns? Vaccines? Australians are now one step closer to finding out.
  
Rebekah Barnett
8
'Conspiracy theorist!': How to effectively respond to toxic labeling
The term ‘conspiracy theory’ is losing its punch due to overuse. Like other worn-out labels (racist, bigot, woke, white supremacist), it is more often…
  
Rebekah Barnett
29
DNA contamination in Covid vaccines DOES get into human cells, new evidence shows
It also appears that the contamination enters the cell nucleus and integrates with human DNA
  
Rebekah Barnett
7
Cash for Digital ID
The West Australian Government is offering families a one-off cash payment. All you have to do to claim it is get a Digital ID. The cost of living…
  
Rebekah Barnett
8
Recovery
15 years
  
Rebekah Barnett
5
'Skews right'
Proof that the terms ‘right’ and ‘right wing’ have lost all meaning: Ad Fontes Media’s latest Media Bias Chart places Twitter Files journalist Matt…
  
Rebekah Barnett
11
Dystopian Download 12 March 2024
Transparency, the power of good questions, summer, gene therapy, advice from an emperor, thank you
  
Rebekah Barnett
6
Digital ID will be voluntary the way Covid vaccines were voluntary
In the latest edition of Politician Does Doublespeak, Finance Minister Senator Katy Gallagher says that Australia’s Covid vaccination policy is…
  
Rebekah Barnett
14
© 2024 Rebekah Barnett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing