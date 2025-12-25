Dear Readers,

I’ve missed you!

Merry Christmas from my little family to you and yours.

Sitting on the Substack sidelines and settling into motherhood this past half year has provided a wonderful opportunity to disengage from the churning digital news cycle.

I miss researching and writing, and I am eager to ease back into it next year. That said, it feels too soon right now. When I do return to this Substack I intend to be wholehearted about it, but right now I need a bit longer to just be Poppy’s mum.

While I haven’t been producing articles during my leave, I have been reading and reflecting particularly on issues relating to my current life circumstances. Pregnancy and birth, millennial motherhood, child health and development, Australia’s ongoing cost of living hikes and housing shortfall (bad), our healthcare system (good), and of course, recent policy and legislative developments pertaining to hate speech, digital ID, online age assurance and so on.

I’m interested to know, what are the big issues and questions on your mind this year?

Wishing you all the very best for the start of 2026 and I look forward to returning to this newsletter in due course.