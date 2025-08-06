Introducing our tiny new family member, Poppy Joy.

Our planned home birth went out the window as everything went sideways in the final week of my pregnancy. We ended up spending 11 days in hospital and I can’t express enough my gratitude to the midwives, nurses and doctors at King Edward Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care during this undesirable situation.

Allopathic medicine is not the best port of call for managing chronic disease, but in emergency conditions, it can save lives, and it did mine (and possibly Poppy’s).

I’ll probably tell you about it when I’ve finished processing it - and when we’re getting a bit more sleep!

On the sleep front, Ryan says, “I’m getting more sleep than I thought I would but less than I’d like.” Ditto! That said, we’ve been blessed with a fairly chill baby so far. She’s a champion feeder and sleeper and rarely squawks unless it’s to tell us it’s time to feed now, like NOW.

It’s good to finally be home and settling into my new full time role as CFO (Chief Feeding Officer). Hope you’re all doing well, and I’ll send another missive next time I have something to say.

R