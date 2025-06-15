Dystopian Down Under

Trevor Price
2d

Rebekah, I’m struck by how your and Laura’s experiences with medications prescribed to supposedly help treat mental ailments also apply to the physical health and wellbeing space. And of course I’m sure that mental and physical wellbeing are inextricably linked in the first place.

Marie-Rose
1dEdited

What a gift it is to have people such as yourself Rebekah and Laura, who honestly and openly, share personal painful experiences. Thank you — I appreciate laying oneself so bare is not an easy thing to do.

It seems that in Australia, alternative practitioners struggle to have a voice in near anything - allopathy does such a great job a denouncing anything but their own style of narrow-minded treatment. I know of no Orthomolecular practitioners here in Australia, and tend to believe, rightly or wrongly, that we are not so much what we EAT, but rather, what we ABSORB. Dysbiosis being so prevalent, starting with lack of maternal foundations due to increasing cesarean sections for the sake of "daylight obstetrics" and the overtures of artifical formula companies claiming to be near the liquid gold of breastmilk. Throw in modern flour, consumption of various sugars and chemicals, and what a mess our guts have become, damaging the gut-brain connection. The chemical industry, procurement of many daily receptalcles being plastic for approx 50-60 years, our allopathic medicine world has done a great deal to throw us out of balance due to their narrow band of knowledge and understanding.

The dietary pyramid of eating was wrong - as now well documented by ketogenic diets and what that can achieve in terms of turning around ill health.

For further info about Low Carb High Fat (LCHF) meals, see "Low Carb Down Under" on Youtube. There is some commentary there of people who swear their psych condition was ameliorated. Mother nature does not get things too wrong......... breastmilk is very high in cholesterol, so necessary for a baby's rapidly growing brain.

Our brains need adequate vitamin and mineral balance yes? Yet with the best of intentions, most people still rely on vegetables grown from modern farming practise which deplete soils, save NPK, and are doused with glyphosate. To understand what glyphosate does to our brains, Stephanie Seneff PhD., can shed some illuminating and shocking insight, including how this chemical agent binds with vaccine adjuvants, affecting the brain.

Doctors skilled in the area of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (See ACNEM in Australia) address the complexity of a starving brain and the plethora of daily exposure to toxins.

Drinking binding agents such as the powders from organic green leafy vegetables, or spirulina, as chlorella helps bind toxins for elimination - chlorella being the backbone of the green smooties, which are particularly helpful when releasing toxins bound to fat.

There is a sector of Psychiatrists in USA also addressing these oft ignored, but prevalent, multi-factoral issues.

See: https://www.psychiatryredefined.org/about/

