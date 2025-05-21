Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
2d

Where are the Liberals/Nationals on this.

I don't recall any opposition the the "Opposition" last year.

Certainly none now.

The gleeful enthusiasm exhibited by Penny Wong in signing over our health rights to the WHO is another victory for collectivism/ authoritarianism against individual freedom.

Marxism at work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebekah Barnett
Luise Pearson-Bernoth's avatar
Luise Pearson-Bernoth
2d

Another brilliant piece by you Rebekah. It is an art to take the complex, summarize it and make it understandable for the ordinary citizen, such as myself. Thank you for your time and dedication.🙏💐👑

How do we charge up our PM and Federal Govt. to find the courage, the integrity, to stand up for Australians? Is it merely lack of courage or are there financial reasons that motivate our leaders to abandon integrity? I wish I knew. Anyone else got the answer?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebekah Barnett
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebekah Barnett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture