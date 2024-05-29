Last week it was reported that plans to adopt an international pandemic treaty had stalled, as countries failed to reach agreement on the final draft before the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA), which started in Geneva on Monday.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler is not taking the news lying down.

In two addresses at the WHA in Geneva this week, Butler called for the “binding” World Health Organisation (WHO) treaty to be progressed as fast as possible, committing Australia to it in principle.

Speaking on behalf of Australia in the second plenary meeting at the WHA on Monday, Butler told those present,

"We are also fully committed to concluding the WHO pandemic agreement. Together we have made considerable progress in our shared ambition towards a set of binding international commitments for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. “We have a strong basis on which to finalise important amendments to the International Health Regulations this week. I urge all member states to redouble their efforts to resolve the remaining challenges and seize this opportunity to agree critical reforms to our global health architecture because we simply can not afford to fail."

In the ‘Committee A’ session the following day, Butler reiterated Australia’s commitment to the “binding” treaty, stating that countries were continuing to work on iterations of the draft agreement while the WHA is in progress, with a view to voting on next steps before the culmination of the Assembly on 1 June.

"Australia remains fully committed to concluding the WHO pandemic agreement. “Together we have come a very long way from where we started just two and a half years ago, with a blank page and a shared ambition - an ambition for a set of binding commitments to prevent another pandemic, and to be better prepared to respond, more effectively, and importantly, more equitably, when the next pandemic hits.”

Butler went on,

“Australia worked with a cross-regional group over the weekend and yesterday to table a draft decision reflecting the available options to finalise the agreement. “Based on legal counsels advice, the choices for this Assembly are essentially to continue negotiations through the INB [Intergovernmental Negotiating Body] or through another body, then to request the outcome be submitted to this 77th session at a resumed meeting, to a special session or to a future regular session."

He then voiced support for finalising and adopting the IHR amendments, which is the second set of proposed WHO reforms to be voted on at the WHA.

It is notable that Butler repeatedly referred to the treaty as “binding”, as Senator Katy Gallagher, who represents the Health portfolio in the Senate, previously indicated that it won’t supersede Australian will or law. Senator Gallagher stated in September last year,

“Let me be clear that the proposed treaty will not undermine Australia’s sovereignty in respect to health policy and will not operate to prevail over Australian law. The WHO and the UN have no legal authority to force Australians to take any action, and any negotiated commitments would need to be reflected in Australian laws passed by this parliament for them to become legally binding.”

For Gallagher’s statement to be correct, “one of two things would have to happen,” Dr David Bell, public health scientist and former WHO Medical Officer told me last year.

“Australia would have to opt out of the IHR amendments. You can say we will not take part in these IHR amendments and then the old IHRs will apply. Or, Senator Gallagher fully has the intent of changing Australian law to allow the WHO to have control, when the WHO chooses, over the healthcare of Australians. It’s either one of those two.”

Given Butler’s statements to the effect that Australia will adopt both the WHO pandemic treaty and the IHR amendments, option two seems most likely. That is, that the Australian Government intends to bring Australia’s domestic legislation into line with its binding WHO commitments. Australia has already incorporated key IHR standards into domestic law, such as in the Biosecurity Act 2015 and the National Health Security Act 2007.

A media statement released by the WHO this week confirms the details of Butler’s address to the WHA on 28 May, stating:

“WHO Member States agreed to continue to work during the World Health Assembly, which ends on 1 June, with the aim to:

finalize the package of amendments to the IHR (2005)

agree the timing, format and process to conclude the pandemic agreement.”

Katie Ashby-Koppens, Co-Founder and legal advisor of the non-profit Aligned Council of Australia (ACA), said that despite the draft treaty not being ready, “It is clear that Australia’s leadership is fully committed to moving forward with these binding reforms at the fastest pace possible.”

“The Hon Mark Butler’s statements seem to be solely focused on the risk that pandemics are regular occurrences, which lacks any proportionality based on reality. He appears to be acting under a remit that does not have the support or comprehension of the Australian public,” said Ashby-Koppens.

The ACA, which formed to oppose to the WHO reforms, comprises of 37 member organisations reaching a total of 1.7 million Australians, indicating that a good number of Australians do not want the reforms.

Ashby-Koppens highlighted that it is not only the treaty draft that has not been finalised - the IHR amendments are also still being drafted while the WHA is in progress, leaving insufficient time for member countries to consider the amendments before voting.

“The IHR amendments are still being workshopped while the WHA is in progress, with agreement not yet being reached on a final draft. Under the WHO’s own rules, the IHR amendments were required to be agreed, finalised and delivered by the Working Group by mid-January 2024,” said Ashby-Koppens.

The news of Australia’s full throated commitment to finalising the IHR amendments and expediting the “binding” WHO pandemic treaty comes after 14 Australian parliamentarians urged the government to reject the reforms, in an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In the letter, parliamentarians from the Coalition (Opposition) and the crossbench expressed “deep concern” at the prospect of committing Australia to the reforms, which they said “pose a significant threat to Australia’s autonomy and independence on the global stage.”

“If adopted, and implemented into Australian domestic law, the World Health Organisation will hold an unacceptable level of authority, power and influence over Australia’s affairs under the guise of declaring “emergencies,” wrote the Senators and MPs.

The WHA started on 27 May and remains in progress until 1 June 2024.

