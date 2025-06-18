Dear readers,

I’m about to undertake my biggest project to date.

Big enough to balance tea on.

Or smallest, I suppose. Either way, as everyone knows, when a baby arrives there is room for nothing else for the first little while!

Therefore, this Substack is now on indefinite pause. All subscription payments are frozen effective immediately. The site and its archives will remain online.

When publication resumes, your remaining subscription time will continue to be valid. If you’ve just purchased a full-year subscription in the last month feel free to contact me for a refund, although I greatly appreciate your support and trust should you choose to wait.

At this stage I anticipate a three month hiatus at a minimum. I love this work and assume I’ll be keen to get back to it. But one thing I’ve learned from the rollercoaster of pregnancy thus far and from listening to the experience of other mothers, is that hormones do weird things to your brain, so I intend to ‘wait and see’ what timing feels right in terms of returning to this Substack with the consistency and quality that you are accustomed to.

I may still send updates during this time if the urge overtakes me and I will keep you posted with plans for my return.

Thank you for support for the past several years. I feel very privileged to be able to work independently and cover stories which legacy journalists don’t have the leeway to touch, and I am regularly delighted by the intelligence, curiosity and empathy of our subscriber community.

I very much look forward to coming back.

Until then, wish me luck!

Rebekah