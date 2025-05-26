Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

Trevor Price
20h

“Let me know in the comments what resources you’ve found helpful in coming to better understand this topic...”

I’ve been an “anti-vaxxer” for over 25 years and the primary resource was my life-partner’s experience as a trainee and then qualified homeopath in seeing what were obviously vaccine damaged children in clinical consultation. Mothers know!

It was backed up by my upbringing on what would now be recognised as an organic and biodynamic farm so the idea of nature providing the remedy was deeply ingrained and only needed uncovering.

Toby Rogers
21h

Hi Rebekah! Thank you for writing this wonderful piece! Blessing to you and your family. 🙏

