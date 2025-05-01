Dystopian Down Under

Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
8h

The measles vaccine virus is a result of GOF work and unlike the wild-type virus, infects via CD46. CD46 is present on nerve cells. So the vaccine strain virus will cause more nerve, brain damage than the wild-type.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7107371/#:~:text=attenuated%20measles%20vaccine%20was%20created%20by%20passaging%20the%20virus%20until%20mutations%20arose%20that%20altered%20virus%20tropism

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9140188/

Even most kids know wounds must be kept clean to avoid infection. Doctors create a wound, damage nerves, pump this GOF, brain-damage-optimized live virus (MMR vaccine) directly on to the nerves. The virus infects nerves and predictably causes encephalitis, a vaccine injury listed on the vaccine injury table.

Paul Della
8h

Well I am going to say it again

The really weird thing is ….

To discover the truth doesn’t mean you need to be a brain surgeon

A couple of hours researching how they find the ‘virus’ claim it’s isolated and then how it fails every attempt at contagion - a year 7 kid could do it

But it appears many seemingly intelligent capable people claiming to be part of the freedom community are unable to

Destroy the virus myth you destroy any need for vaccines

Or else we are going around in circles

Dr Sam Bailey explains it quite well here

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/the-truth-about-viruses/

