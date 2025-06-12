Dystopian Down Under

Aquila
2h

Such weasle wording: "the benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms".

What this means: "the harms outweigh the benefits".

What this means: their injection policies caused harm. They should be held accountable.

In fact they lied in saying the "vaccine" is safe, since they never had long-term data to support that claim. It is ALWAYS necessary to have long term data in order to evaluate net benefit, since many adverse events only manifest in the long term (e.g. cancer).

Theleafyside
1h

The health department also now says "Most people now only need 1 first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as their primary course." So, they now acknowledge that 2 doses (followed by a 3rd just 3 months later) is a bad idea and a big overdose. This is a bit late for 95% of Australians?

