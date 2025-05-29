Dystopian Down Under

thank you Rebekah,

.. and the theater continues

the many unfortunate 'errors' .. this 'confusion' when presenting the data by so many well-paid co-authors, each meant to be triple-checking one another's work, and especially the underlying math basis for the results they collectively advanced .. is not natural error

.. it is part of the entire product placement strategy .. part of the marketing directive .. part of the pharma manifesto

here is Australia's service and prayer .. a litany of confounding effects served-up with a bow on top, surrounded by a false aura of institutional legitimacy .. anointed Fauci acolytes repeating  The Science

the errors followed by the errors stacked on top of the errors bound with the incomprehensible confusion on display in this paper by several multi-decade PhDs and a collaborating Professor from Sydney University, is not an unfortunate example of Human error(s) and frailty .. no

on display here is a paper written after the results were determined

a paper that places the names of Melanie Dunford, Claudia Slimings, Renee Foo, Bronwyn Wyatt and Mariam Baksh out front

.. but look under the hood

Kristine Macartney collaborated .. suggesting a source for the twisted turns and torturous abuse of the math

Kristine has served on Australia’s Advisory Committee on Vaccines (TGA’s ACV) and on ATAGI (Australia’s immunization technical advisory group) as an ex-officio member

her industry sponsors include the WHO, GlaxoSmithKline, and favourite of every reader here - Pfizer

.. oh .. and she has received funding from the not-really-benevolent Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

in other words, with Kristine on board, and as the senior academic scientist able to make (or break) a lesser co-author's career, you can bet your bottom dollar this flagging waving poster child for vaccines made sure the necessary spin we see was edged-in - and to damn with the real math and science - in order to pop-out a paper that can and will be used wrongly to spruik what a fantastic choice Australia's other bureaucrats and Ministers made when choosing to buy Bill's and the WHO's (not-novel but known to kill and maim prior to Covid) products

as Rebekah put it: ".. it is highly probable that this analysis will be proffered by government departments, academia, and professional bodies as evidence of vaccine effectiveness anyway"

no .. no errors or accidental miscategorisations occurred in this paper .. every element and 'finding' and statement in support was carefully crafted .. to deceive

after all, wasn't that the general rule for carrying off a successful Covid pandemic - deception?

Kristine et al have ticked off their box with this paper .. their contribution: "Deception deployed, over and out"

thank you Rebekah and associated sources .. for identifying and placing a spotlight on this never ending flow of Covid pharmaceutical propaganda .. this being yet another article of perhaps thousands now, that will - in time - make for some unbelievable PhD studies and students .. one day .. when it is finally acknowledged the enemy was never Covid, but these types of people .. inside the wire .. appearing to be all so benevolent and good for us

.. just like that one-time adorably cute little vaccine huckster Fauci was seen to be .. remember when everyone thought he was just the bees-knees?

now people around the world have a very different perception of the guy .. and a few choice and accurate names for the fellow .. yes, some real choice names right up there with those given to good ol' Josef Mengele

so what I am trying to say here Folks, is - same same .. same same here, but different

the pharmaceutical complex is global .. it infests Australia's backyard .. it has successfully invaded the bodies of millions of Australians

.. and .. it is deep within Our institutions

reminds me of the opinion about doing a coronial inquest - "you never start one unless you know the result".

I read your description of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd errors of the analysis and consider them not mistakes, but deliberate choices in order to obfuscate, or even change, the underlying result - that is that this rollout was bad, and will continue to be bad, for the people of this country.

But their results does not really show that.

Rubbish data in equals rubbish data out. Using data that sounds the same but is structurally different does indeed result in false signals or squewed results. And can be hard to spot, unless you really dig in. And then you sound like a tin foil hat conspiracy theorist when you document the inconsistencies.

"Authorities say the Covid vaccines were very effective, but refuse to produce the data to prove it. If belief requires blind faith, that’s not science - that’s a cult."

I think the cult like thinking drives the behaviour. The cult will not tolerate any deviance from the group think. The results will always support the cult. The people involved will take personal offence, or even consider it to be an attack, to question the cult.

