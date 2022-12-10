Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mattypan's avatar
Mattypan
Dec 10, 2022

I have lost all charity for government health departments, politicians, MSM, doctors, police, hospital staff, universities, churches. This is insane. Never a dull moment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DK's avatar
DK
Dec 10, 2022

Lovely work. Thank you.

The judicial system doesn't work. They should be going after these lies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rebekah Barnett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture