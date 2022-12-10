Faced with its own count of zero unvaccinated people in hospital with Covid (again), New South Wales Health argues the base rate fallacy.



“With such high vaccination coverage in the community, a high proportion of people admitted to hospital or intensive care unit (IC) with COVID-19 are now vaccinated with two or three doses. However, people who are not vaccinated remain more likely to suffer severe COVID-19.”

They argue it more than once. More than 1 million people in NSW have not have not had a Covid vaccine. They are “significantly overrepresented” in hospital by the number zero, says NSW Health.

NSW Health’s argument in a diagram.

Source doc, NSW Surveillance Report, week ending 03 December 2022, HERE.



