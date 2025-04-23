Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico warns the mRNA Covid vaccines contain “extremely high levels of DNA” and is calling for further investigation, after an expert report published last month found residual DNA in Slovakia-sourced vials of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at up to 100 times higher than the regulatory limit.

In a recorded address shared by Russian news site RT, the populist leader said that responding to this “highly sensitive and serious matter” was an urgent priority.

“That’s why I took a shortcut today and tried to find an answer to this gravely serious issue in a serious timeframe,” he said, proposing that the Slovak government immediately initiate further analysis of Covid vaccine vials by the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV).

“Secondly, the government should, by resolution, inform Slovak citizens about the serious findings of the expert report, which found exceptionally high levels of DNA and undisclosed substances in the the tested vaccine samples,” said Fico, who has previously called the Covid vaccines “experimental” and is known for his critical stance on pandemic measures such as mandates and lockdowns.

“Although COVID-19 vaccination rates are currently extremely low, people deserve such a warning.”

Fico further urged the Slovak government to halt procurement of almost 300,000 doses of Covid vaccines that former PM Ľudovít Ódor committed the country to purchase, to the value of €5,793,801, until investigation into the issue of DNA contamination has been completed.

“Not everyone had the genuine freedom to decide whether to get vaccinated or refuse it, as I did publicly and repeatedly. However, ignoring what we see in black and white in the expert report would be irresponsible,” said Fico, who is currently serving his third non-consecutive term as PM and survived an assassination attempt in May 2024.

The report, prepared by Czech biochemist Dr Soňa Peková, was presented to Fico last month by Slovak MP and physician Dr Peter Kotlár, who heads up a government-appointed commission tasked with reviewing Slovakia's management of the Covid pandemic.

In an explosive press conference on 11 March, Dr Kotlár claimed that all 34 analysed Pfizer and Moderna vaccine batches contained dangerously high levels of DNA, which had the potential to “integrate into human DNA” and possibly transform recipients into "genetically modified organisms.”

The findings of the expert report were forwarded to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jnr., who, despite the media’s characterisation of him as an ‘anti-vaxxer,’ has remained relatively pro-vaccine in his public statements since taking the high-level position in the Trump administration.

In the US, both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA Covid vaccines are recommended on the childhood vaccination schedule, however Kennedy is weighing pulling this recommendation, reports Politico.

Influential European news site Euractiv called Dr Kotlàr’s presentation “riddled with disinformation,” however its own article was littered with false and misleading claims.

For example, that "mRNA from the vaccine never enters the cell nucleus, where DNA is located” - a claim which has been scientifically shown to be false, for which health authorities hold no evidence, and which is materially irrelevant to the question of whether contaminant DNA (not mRNA) can enter the cell nucleus.

The warning from Slovakia’s PM comes as nine independent investigations have now confirmed excessive levels of synthetic DNA in the mRNA vaccines around the world.

However, Slovakia is the first government to take the issue seriously, tabling discussion of further investigation and other precautionary measures. Conversely, across the board, regulators and media have either ignored the DNA contamination findings, or issued statements characterising the scientific work as unreliable and ‘misinformation.’

In Australia, where amounts of DNA contamination have been detected at levels up to 145 times the WHO (World Health Organisation) regulatory limit of 10 nanograms per dose, citizens have taken to petitioning their local councils to raise the matter with state and federal officials in an effort to instigate serious investigation and precautionary action.

Just yesterday, Australia’s state-funded ABC ran a smear-piece on the grass-roots movement, after several South Australian councils recently agreed to take their constituents’ concerns over contaminated Covid shots to the powers that be.

“Medical experts say motions passed by local councils in South Australia promoting vaccine scepticism are putting the community at risk,” states the article, before going on to quote more experts.

“Health experts say the motions are inspired by misinformation about vaccines, which have been debunked by fact checkers,” it goes on, linking to an out-of-date AAP ‘fact-check’ which simply parrots official denials of independent scientific findings.

Personally, I believe the phrase “experts say” should be scratched from journalism style books everywhere, and if I have ever used this phrase previously, I unreservedly apologise.

The article features Australia’s premier Covid vaccine rent-an-expert, University of Queensland infectious disease physician and clinical microbiologist Professor Paul Griffin, who assures that despite the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) reviewing no patient-level data, having no idea whether the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) contain contaminant DNA, how long spike manufacture continues for, or how many adverse events are actually caused by the injectables - the vaccines have been 'rigorously' tested are are perfectly safe.

Professor Griffin said it was irresponsible for elected officials to promote “vaccine misinformation” in council chambers, and that "when it comes to health matters, we should exercise… respect and get our advice from people with sufficient expertise to make comment.”

Presumably, respected scientists like Kevin McKernan, former head of R&D for Human Genome Project at Whitehead Institute/MIT, Dr Phillip Buckhaults, cancer genomics scientist at the University of South Carolina, and virologist Dr David Speicher of the University of Guelph - all of whose scientific findings of DNA contamination in the mRNA Covid vaccines have been presented to councils - aren’t expert enough for Prof Griffin’s liking.

Not mentioned in the article, the fact that TGA staffers admitted via internal emails that several of the concerns brought to councils over the DNA contamination are not 'misinformation' at all, but are scientifically justified.

South Australian activist Roy Rogers is taking the media attention as a sign that the endeavour to raise awareness about the DNA contamination is working. “Good to know we’re making an impact!” he quipped after reading the ABC article.

Rogers played a key role in presenting the DNA contamination evidence to the Alexandrina Council, which subsequently passed a motion to raise the matter with state and federal officials.

Rogers and other volunteers continues to assist Australians in bringing the matter to their own councils, with resources available on the Port Hedland Motion website, named after the Port Hedland Council, which instigated this movement.

Are people still buying the dismissals of media and health authorities on the safety of the Covid shots, and DNA contamination specifically? At large, it would seem so, despite pockets of resistance.

However, a frank discussion of the topic on the world’s number one podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, is just one ‘crack in the matrix’ of many, which also include personal experience of vaccine-injury, or the innate ability to smell the BS.

Continuing efforts to not let regulators and media brush this issue aside are several international declarations and petitions.

The David Declaration, which has garnered approximately 1,000 signatures of concerned doctors and scientists, demands suspension of the mRNA Covid vaccination program and a moratorium on mRNA technology pending rigorous investigation into excessive levels of synthetic DNA contamination.

Australians Demand Answers, a political campaign led by independent MP for Monash, Russell Broadbent, seeks further investigation of DNA contamination findings in the mRNA shots.

And a citizens’ petition to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) calls for the suspension of the mRNA Covid vaccines due to findings of DNA contamination and improper regulatory assessment due to the alleged presence of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the shots.

Julian Gillespie, former barrister and author of the FDA petition, said the address by Slovakian PM Robert Fico will galvanise these efforts.

“Now we have a sovereign government that has confirmed the independent lab findings of DNA contamination reaching back to early 2023 with the first discovery by gene sequencing expert Kevin McKernan,” said Gillespie.

“It’s good to see a politician with the balls to finally step up and speak the truth with concern for their people,” said Gillespie, offering congratulations to Fico for “taking this brave step in preventing what could well become an epidemic of disease and cancers as a result of this contamination.”

Will the Slovak government follow through? Or will Fico go the way of Romania’s Calin Georgescu, France’s Marine Le Pen, and other European political figures that do not toe the pro-Euro, pro-globalist, pro-pharma cartel line?

To support my work, share, subscribe, and/or make a one-off contribution to my Kofi account. Thanks!

Follow me on X

Follow me on Instagram

Featuring:

Kevin McKernan

Dr David Speicher

Julian Gillespie

Related Reading