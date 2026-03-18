Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Drop Stix's avatar
Drop Stix
Mar 19

Gotta love how, at least in a few too-fleeting months leading up to an election, a few MP's in NZ suddenly remember who they should be working for and representing.

Peters is an absolute master at such line-straddling and political shape-shifting. The ultimate political survivalist.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
Mar 18

It is a start by NZ. Hopefully, they will step out of the WHO permanently.

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