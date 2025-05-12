Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

Julian Gillespie
12h

thank you Rebekah,

Dr Niblett has been working tirelessly uncovering just these types of failures by the TGA for many years now

.. but are they truly 'failures', or simply meant to be so?

.. were the TGA to truly performing their duties, they would have established causation from these drugs many times over, but such findings would also be used to assist the injured and families of the dead to bring competent legal proceedings for compensation

thus, the TGA is not performing its duties to avoid producing evidence (findings of causation) which would be used to make the Commonwealth liable to pay considerable sums in compensation

so the T.G.A., hey

.. The Gaslighting Authority

or

.. The Gene Alterers

readers can decide

Bryan
13h

The TGA is clearly completely broken, not fit for purpose, and looks to be totally captured by their primary funders. There needs to be a thorough investigation into how the TGA operates.

