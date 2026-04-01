Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Cassandra's avatar
Cassandra
Apr 1

..."autoimmune suppressors" . I guess that will generate much $$ since they are causing much autoimmune diseases with covid shots and all the rest!

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Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
Apr 1

The word "vaccine" is not a biological reality but a magic trick on the minds of a population which has been psyopped for generations. Injections of foreign substances can be subcutaneous, or intramuscular, or one can use variolation or ingestion/inhalation which operate at the immune boundary - all these biologically dissimilar methods are lumped together under this pseudonym "vaccination" as if they are the same, which is rubbish.

The fact that transfection methodology is now also lumped together with all the others is even more reason to have grave reservations about these products. Why is no one calling out the mRNA platform as transfection? Could it be the Intellectual Property fiasco of rebranding an old bench technology of using mRNA to fool cells into making a foreign protein (which you would never use on an experimental animal you wanted to live a long life) so it can form the basis of a new money-spinning industry? Are the public so cognitively inoculated that they are petrified of being labelled an "antivaxxer" if they dare to question this horrible idea? Seems so. Pity the young ones.

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