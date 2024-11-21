The Labor government introduced new legislation today to enforce a minimum age of 16 years for social media.

For some reason, they’re in a huge rush.

The Senate has been given only two business days to review the bill before its report is due next Tuesday, which means Australians have been afforded only one day to provide submissions.

The social media age ban has bipartisan support. A motion was put by the Greens requesting to extend the Senate inquiry into the bill through to February, but the majority of the Coalition were absent from the chamber during the vote, allowing Labor to block it (with the support of a few Liberals).

Like everyone else who has just found out about this, I haven’t even read the bill yet, but am getting this out so that you can make a submission by tomorrow, Friday 22 November 2024 if you wish (time not specified. I would go with COB AEDT to be safe).

Due to the short timeframe of the inquiry (!!) the committee has requested that submissions be limited to 1-2 pages.

Make a submission to the inquiry here.

Read the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 [Provisions] here.

What the government says about the bill

It will deliver greater protections for young Australians during critical stages of their development.

It will require social media platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent under 16s from having accounts.

The law places the onus on social media platforms – not parents or young people – to take reasonable steps to ensure these protections are in place.

It will ensure young Australians have continued access to messaging and online gaming, as well as access to services which are health and education related, like Headspace, Kids Helpline, and Google Classroom, and YouTube.

The government will introduce stronger penalties for online safety breaches, which will see digital platforms face fines of up to $49.5 million for systemic breaches.

The bill creates a new definition of ‘age-restricted’ social media platforms. This will include Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, and X, amongst others.

It will contain robust privacy provisions, including requiring platforms to ringfence and destroy any information collected to safeguard the personal information of all Australians.

What others say about the bill

My thoughts

There is reliable evidence that heavy smart phone and social media use harms kids and young people. Jonathan Haidt (Substack here) is the go-to for this.

Kids are encountering porn online at younger and younger ages. Social media exacerbates bullying, self-esteem problems from a constant feed of touched up images, and predators can use smart phone mediated apps to lure children into inappropriate interactions.

The question is not whether these things can be harmful, but what do it about it, and how to balance these measures with benefits afforded by social media use as well (e.g.: education and connection).

The Australian Government tends towards blunt solutions to problems that sit at the nexus of social and digital phenomena - the heavy handed and totally misguided misinformation bill being one example.

What technology will be used for this process? We don’t know yet, because the tender for the government’s $6.5 million age assurance technology trial was only awarded a week ago, to a consortium headed by the world-leading Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS).

“Age assurance technologies include methods that verify a user’s identity credentials to accurately determine their age, as well as methods that estimate the age of a user – for example, using biometric markers or digital usage patterns,” says the award announcement.

We do know, however, that eSafety’s Age Verification Roadmap is tied in with Australia’s recently legislated Digital ID framework, to which the government has allotted $288.1 million over the next four years.

So while Digital ID may not be the first stop on the road to online age assurance, it is likely the final destination.

As raised by Senator Shoebridge and a host of others, all Australian social media users will be required to go through an age assurance process in order to implement the age ban.

Unfortunately I have not yet had the opportunity to fully explore alternative solutions, including digesting the recommendations of the Senate inquiry into social media, which you can read in the report here.

So, that’s all I’ve got to say about that for now.

If you wish to make a submission to the Senate inquiry into the social media age limit bill, make sure you do so by close of business (AEDT) tomorrow, Friday 22 November 2024, and keep it to 1-2 pages so the committee can consider it in the single day they have been allocated to do so.

Make a submission to the inquiry here.

The Aligned Council of Australia has partnered with Australia vs the Agenda to offer tools and suggestions for making your submission and following up with further action, which you can find here.

Backgrounder here:

To support my work, share, subscribe, and/or make a one-off contribution to my Kofi account. Thanks!

Follow me on X

Follow me on Instagram