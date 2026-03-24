Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Les's avatar
Les
4d

When I were a lad in WA, the Hutt River Province was a new and shiny adventure and talk of the whole state seceding was rife. Looking in hindsight, I think most of the push came from the Hankocks, Bonds and their ilk, wanting to avoid federal taxes (which is odd, as state mining royalties would surely have been more than federal taxes in those days...).

Here's hoping you have more success than Prince Leonard.

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1 reply by Rebekah Barnett
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
4d

Western Australia is subsidized by the rest of Australia.

Andrew Leigh, a co-author with Gigi Foster in Economics, says the Goods and Services Tax is Not a Magic Pudding. Will we have no home-grown Bananas?

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/western-australia-is-subsidized-by

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