Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Nous's avatar
Nous
Mar 5

Secession assumes there was a right of central control.

There seems to be more than a measure of doubt about the legitimacy of the federation since it is a Westminster fabrication with no connection to any of us here in the dystopian down under.

Asserting the obvious right to break a failed federation seems appropriate.

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Russell Howells's avatar
Russell Howells
Mar 5

What a fantastic idea. Tax the resource companies. Get away from the idiots in Canberra.

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