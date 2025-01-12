As my New Year involved a lot of lying in bed recovering from Covid, I had plenty of time for reflection. Aside from the general ‘What am I doing with my life?’ musings, I reviewed the books I’ve read this year and what I gained from them, which I will share with you here.

The biggest takeaway from this exercise was that I actually didn’t read a great many books last year. Ordinarily I read at least a book a month, but last year I only read seven books plus a few halves. The rest of my reading time was spent on digital short-form reading, or listening to audiobooks on long drives - which is another way to enjoy books, but I find that I don’t retain the information as well.

Reflecting on this, I would say I get greater value from reading books over short form in terms of depth of understanding. Some of my reading time was misspent on articles that were interesting in a shiny ‘ooh’ sort of way, but were not particularly edifying. This year I want to be more intentional about what I spend my reading time on - less picking up the phone, more picking up books.

Here are my top reads from 2024 and how I rated them.

When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm, by former New York Times investigative reporters Walt Bogdanich (Pulitzer Prize winner) and Michael Forsythe.

Rating: An important read to build out your understanding of how the profit-at-all-costs imperative shapes corporate and government culture and decision-making.

An exposé revealing international consulting firm McKinsey & Company’s vast influence on governments and corporations. Matt Taibbi famously described Goldman Sachs as "a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money." This is same kind of the thing, but more of an internal parasite that tentacles throughout the body sucking life force from its host, undetected. I first heard about this book via

, who questions the role that McKinsey & Co. may play in the machinations of the deep state.

.

Milk: The truth, the lies and the unbelievable story of the original superfood, by Matthew Evans, Australian chef turned regenerative farmer and food advocate.

Rating: If you have questions about milk, this book has all the answers.

An entertaining, yet also deeply informative read, written by a man who clearly loves milk in all its forms. Evans takes an even hand, exploring the nutritional, ethical, and environmental pros and cons of ‘alternative’ and lab-made milks alongside raw and pasteurised milk. My best takeaway - if you cannot access safe raw milk (direct from a trusted farmer within hours of milking), find milk that’s been pasteurised ‘low and slow’ as opposed to high speed, high heat.

Boy Swallows Universe, loosely based on elements of Australian author Trent Dalton’s own life.

Rating: Perhaps one of the most extraordinary novels I’ve ever read, this book reignited my love of fiction, which I have neglected over the past few years.

There’s a reason this novel won a slew of prizes and has been reimagined as a Netflix series. Set in 1985 in a Brisbane suburb rife with drug dealing and gang violence, it’s a coming of age tale woven with elements of crime caper, family tragedy, gorgeous prose, spiritual themes, and boyish romance. At the risk of sounding like a literary jerk, the sense of place in this novel is really something - it’s palpably the Australia of my childhood.

The Fran Lebowitz Reader, by professional cranky New Yorker, Fran Lebowitz.

Rating: If you like your humour dry as a desert, you’ll love this.

This is one of the books I half-read this year, but that’s because it’s most enjoyable to read a couple of essays at a time when you feel like some light relief. Lebowitz has famously had writer’s block since the mid-90s, and has since been touring the world on speaking tours on which she says irritated New Yorker things and everyone laughs. I saw her speak in Perth last year, where she answered an audience question - ‘What advice would you give to a young Creative who is just starting out? - in characteristic deadpan fashion: “First of all, Creative is not a noun…”

The Surrender Experiment: my journey into life’s perfection, by spiritual teacher Michael A. Singer.

Rating: Thought-provoking, and inspiring if ‘acceptance’ and ‘surrender’ are qualities you would like to cultivate.

Michael Singer is the author of that other famous best-seller, The Untethered Soul. In this book, he shares his experiment with surrendering to the flow of life instead of fighting it, or trying to control it, with the ultimate goal being to get peaceful. I listened to this one rather than reading, and though I generally prefer reading paper pages, listening allowed the story to wash over me, which had the effect of softening my intellectual defenses (yeah, but…). The thrust of this book couples with another story I revisited last year, the story of the Chinese Farmer (narrated by Alan Watts here), which teaches that we often judge events/circumstances when it’s too early to tell whether they will work out well for us, or not. Kurt Vonnegut summarised the idea best in one of my favourite quotes from his memoir, A Man Without a Country:

“And if I die - God forbid - I would like to go to heaven to ask somebody in charge up there, ‘Hey, what was the good news and what was the bad news?’”

What were your top reads last year? Tell me in the comments…

