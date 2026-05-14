Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juliet Romeo's avatar
Juliet Romeo
May 14

I don't understand the tag of right wing anymore. I consider One Nation's position as 'common sense, for-the-people' wing. Neither 'right' nor 'left' cover it.

Reply
Share
Penny Carrier's avatar
Penny Carrier
May 14

Did you see in the UK, Restore Britain came from nowhere (only registered the party in February) to take all 10 seats in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk County Council elections. They have also had about 100,00 members join already.

Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebekah Barnett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture