Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Dale's avatar
Dale
May 11

Nice summary of what’s going on Rebekah. One Nation are a growing force. A force that is getting my vote. They are the only party that want to keep Australia Australian. I hope every Australian wants to conserve the traditional Australian way of life and joins me in voting for them too.

I urge everyone to look up their party website and read their policies. Common sense is their theme.

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Annette O's avatar
Annette O
May 11

Great rundown Rebekah, except for calling the Teals (who are not at all independent) "fiscally conservative". Anyone that supports the net zero expenditure - Snowy 2.0 to the Orana REZ and the next great drainer of taxpayer funds after VNI West the Walcha to Bayswater transmission line - is anything but fiscally conservative. They believe that money grows on trees - and it is OK to bulldoze the same trees - koalas and all! Yes, I am one of the couple of hundred thousand regional Aussies fighting Govco for my home & community, in Barnaby's electorate. Go One Nation.

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