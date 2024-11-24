Last weekend I was alerted by Nannup resident Bee Winfield that her local council had emailed medical practitioners in the regional West Australian Shire of Nannup information about excessive levels of synthetic residual DNA in Australian vials of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines.

This followed Winfield’s efforts to bring to the attention of Nannup councillors the recent world-first motion of the Port Hedland Council, calling for suspension of the shots until a thorough investigation can be conducted into the risks of the DNA contamination.

Winfield, a 64-year-old regenerative farmer, has been involved in community campaigns in the Shire over the past several years resisting mandates and calling attention to Covid vaccine safety concerns.

Nannup resident and regenerative farmer, Bee Winfield. Image: Daniel Wilkins.

“I am so thrilled tonight because we just had a big win,” Winfield wrote in a comment thread under a post on this Substack assessing 14 false and misleading claims made by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in a statement characterising reports of excessive residual synthetic DNA in the modified-RNA (mod-RNA) shots as “misinformation.”

“Our council just forwarded the medical practitioners in our town the Port Hedland information. This is huge.”

“I was able to follow up on the Port Hedland motion by passing on irrefutable evidence to our council that the TGA are lying when they cried ‘Misinformation.’”

Over the phone, Nannup Shire Council President Tony Dean confirmed that the agenda for the Port Hedland Council special meeting on DNA contamination risks had been forwarded to Nannup’s pharmacy, medical centre, and hospital.

But not for the reason you might think.

Councillor Dean said that the emails were intended to “short-circuit” activism in the Shire of Nannup in the wake of the Port Hedland motion, which has “stirred up the anti-vaxxers in our town.”

“We don’t want that sort of division in our town, so that’s why we’ve done it,” said Cr Dean.

“We've sent the link to the town of Port Hedland meeting [agenda] to the three sets of people involved in health care in the Shire of Nannup and said, ‘Look, this is what they've done in Port Hedland. If you want to look at it, then feel free. We don't endorse it.’”

Nannup Shire President, Cr Tony Dean, received an Eminent Service Award at the 2023 WALGA Convention. Image: Shire of Nannup .

Despite never having read the scientific report by virologist Dr David Speicher finding up to 145x the regulatory limit of residual synthetic DNA in the Covid modified-RNA (mod-RNA) shots, Cr Dean said, “I know it would be false.”

“The science is quite clear on the stuff that I've read over the last five years that there is no contamination by messenger RNA into DNA,” said Cr Dean, misunderstanding the contents of the report, which demonstrates that the vaccines have excessive levels of DNA, not mod-RNA. (Cr Dean appears to have mixed up this issue with the matter of reverse transcription of mod-RNA into DNA, for which there is some early evidence cultured liver cells).

When I highlighted that the report showed something different to what he had assumed, and asked how he knew the scientific evidence presented in the report was false given his claim that he hadn’t read it or had it assessed by an expert, Cr Dean accused me of using a “technique” also used by some in the town to “create fear and misunderstanding within the people.”

“We've stopped the division within the community. They've got what they wanted. They don't have to go and call public meetings and call massive, massive rallies. It's done,” said Cr Dean.

Nevertheless, Winfield is taking the win.

“He’s actually done us a favour,” said Winfield, adding that people from surrounding towns have told her they are encouraged by the Nannup Council’s action, and will keep pressing forward with activism in their towns.

“Unless we see the chemists take their ‘Covid vaccines here’ sign in from the street, we won’t stop,” she said.

“If we speak to the hospital and the medical centre and find they’re heeding the advice of the experts warning about the DNA contamination risks, we will stand down.”

“But until that day, we will keep going. There are people who’ve lost their nearest and dearest. They’re not going away.”

It appears that Cr Dean’s strategy of emailing Nannup health practitioners to “short-circuit” activism on this front has backfired.

The Nannup pharmacy, medical centre, and hospital did not respond to requests for comment.

This week, councils in Ceduna (South Australia) and West Tamar (Tasmania) joined Port Hedland in calling for action over DNA contamination in Covid mRNA vaccines. More councils are expected to consider similar motions in the coming month.

Learn more about the Port Hedland motion and scientific evidence underpinning the safety concerns arising from high levels of synthetic DNA in the Pfizer and Moderna shots at the Port Hedland Motion website.

A ‘great debate’ will be held on Friday 29 November in Perth in response to disparaging comments made by the West Australian Premier Roger Cook about the Port Hedland motion, and the TGA’s dismissive statements. The Premier has been invited. Tickets are available here. Streaming tickets will become available next week.

To support my work, share, subscribe, and/or make a one-off contribution to my Kofi account. Thanks!

Follow me on X

Follow me on Instagram