I write from Barcelona, Catalonia, where I am on a brief work-related trip. It’s my first time here, and I’m told the area I’m staying in, called Gràcia is like the Fitzroy or Brunswick of Melbourne.

Some off the cuff observations since I arrived on Friday evening…

The days are long at this time of year - the sun doesn’t set until around 9pm. There is no such thing as a ‘large’ takeaway coffee. All coffee cups are 6-8oz and they provide takeaway without a lid.

There are almost no obese people. A local tells me that this is because people eat little junk food, and they tend to cook at home and eat together.

It seems that everyone in the city lives in high rise apartment buildings, and every few blocks there’s a square where people gather to chill and socialise. The perimeter of these squares is dotted with coffee shops, bakeries, cafes and small bars, but the shops are mostly tiny with very limited seating, and everyone seems to sit in the square moreso than indoors (weather permitting presumably).

My highlight so far has been visiting Gaudi masterpiece, Casa Batlló, which Gaudi renovated between 1904-1906 for the Batlló family. The attention to detail is out of this world. Below is a swirled ceiling feature from the main living area.

I’m onto the work part of the trip today, so I’ll be quiet on here for the next week or so. I have some articles in the pipeline for the weeks after I return, including some commentary on the AstraZeneca revelation (its Covid vaccine does cause clots, AZ finally admits) and an interview with Irish comedy writer and activist

p53 and me

That preprint I posted a couple of weeks ago showing that the spike protein of both SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA may be contributing to cancer formation has sailed through peer review to be published in the journal Oncotarget on 3 May.

The paper, by two senior cancer experts at Brown University, Professors Shengliang Zhang and Wafik El-Deiry, is catchily titled, ‘Transfected SARS-CoV-2 spike DNA for mammalian cell expression inhibits p53 activation of p21(WAF1), TRAIL Death Receptor DR5 and MDM2 proteins in cancer cells and increases cancer cell viability after chemotherapy exposure.’

Per the title, the study shows that the spike protein has a suppressive effect on a tumour suppressor protein called p53, which is suggestive that “the SARS-CoV-2 spike causes an altered DNA damage sensing and repair response in cancer cells.” In turn, this can lead to the development of tumors and may inhibit positive effects of cancer therapeutics.

The authors note that the finding applies to both wild virus spike protein and vaccine spike protein, stating, “Our findings have implications for the natural history of prolonged or repeated SARS-CoV-2 infection as well as design of anti-COVID-19 vaccines that are administered repeatedly as booster shots. Further studies are needed to unravel and clarify issues raised to minimize various risks.”

The New York Times acknowledges the Covid vaccine injured in gaslighty feature

Three years late, the New York Times finally acknowledges the Covid vaccine injured are are “just completely ignored and dismissed and gaslighted.”

The NYT documents the experiences of vaccine injured Americans including:

Unwillingness of doctors to investigate vax injuries

Misdiagnosis of injuries as psychosomatic (have some anxiety medication for your myocarditis!)

Difficulty of getting treatment (cost, medical practioner knowledge, accessibility)

Dearth of official research into potential side effects, what is causing them (ie: the mechanisms) and how to treat them

Lack of compensation

Does this mean the medical, pharmacovigilance and political establishment can stop gaslighting the Covid vaccine injured now?

Despite acknowledging the pervasive gaslighting of the Covid vaccine injured, the article still manages to be gaslighty in tone, dedicating a section to how the dangerous anti-vax movement “has made it difficult for scientists, in and out of government, to candidly address potential side effects,” so actually this is all the anti-vaxxers’ fault.

The article also references “debunked theories about altered DNA,” despite there being preliminary evidence of DNA integration with the Pfizer vaccine, and despite not a single regulatory agency in the world having provided evidence that the Covid vaccines do not alter human DNA.

So, the gaslighting continues.

on the article including a backgrounder on the PREP Act, the 2015 US federal law providing vaccine manufacturers with complete immunity.

As Australian readers will know, our government also granted blanket indemnity for the Covid vaccine manufacturers (in Australia, indemnity is granted on a case-by-case basis).

That means means you, taxpayers, not only paid for the vaccines, but you also foot the bill for vaccine injury and death compensation while the manufacturers get off scot-free.

Senator Ralph Babet had hoped to prevent this from happening in the future with a bill proposing to end vaccine indemnity, however the Committee assigned to reviewing the bill has recommended that the Senate not pass the bill. The bill will be voted on in parliament later this year.

WHO influenced Australian Government’s decision to grant indemnity

Did you know that the Australian Government granted indemnity to the Covid vaccine manufacturers under the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO)?

From the Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee’s Report on Senator Babet’s Vaccine Indemnity Bill,

“An international precedent was set, in accordance with guidance from the COVAX facility, requiring that all 172 member states, including Australia, who received vaccines through the COVAX Facility indemnify manufacturers.”

COVAX was a global vaccine procurement and delivery project co-ordinated by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO.

The WHO’s role in COVAX was to provide “normative guidance on vaccine policy, regulation, safety, R&D, allocation, and country readiness and delivery.” So, a lot of things.

As well as apparently pressuring nations into granting indemnity to vaccine manufacturers, COVAX arranged for wealthy nations to buy vaccines for poorer nations because #vaccineequity

As has been pointed out by plenty of others (ex-WHO scientist David Bell, Substacker Eugyppius), this scheme and other pandemic preparedness reforms planned for this year could fairly be described as a rort to extract wealth from Western tax-paying plebs to create a globalised welfare program doling out medicines and equipment to developing nations, while all the money used to purchase these items transfers to a small group individuals and mega corporations.

Deadline for vote on WHO reforms nears

When the WHO Director General says the impending pandemic reforms (a treaty and the International Health Regulation amendments) won’t be binding, you need only scroll up to see that when the WHO says jump, Australia and other Member States say, “how high?”

The proposed reforms, which are to be voted on by Member States at the end of this month, can only further entrench this dynamic.

In response, over 37 Australian organisations representing over a million members have come together to form the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) to raise awareness of the WHO proposals and to organise community education and activism.

The ACA is hosting an international press conference featuring Professor Ramesh Thakur, who previously served as the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, the aforementioned Dr David Bell, Professor Augusto Zimmermann and Professor Ian Brighthope.

The ticketed event will take place at 2pm AEST in Melbourne, with livestream tickets also available. Get your tickets here.

