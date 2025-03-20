Hi all,

If you’d like to watch our Vaccine Choice Australia webinar on DNA contamination in the Covid mRNA vaccines, you can find the link below. Total video time is 90 minutes.

https://streamyard.com/3k6asxh2i3cy

Download my slides

Vca 19 March 2025 5.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Links



1. TGA calls it reporting of excessive DNA contamination in the mRNAs "misinformation" and says independent findings are invalid. We have responded to each of the TGA’s false and misleading claims:

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/addressing-allegations-that-dna-contamination

2. However, internal emails show they actually do acknowledge theoretical risks, but are more concerned with messaging and 'allaying fears.'

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/bombshell-australian-drug-regulator

3. The TGA did test some vials. Initially it hid the batch testing results.

FOI 4558, 74 fully redacted pages https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/2023-10/FOI%204558_0.pdf

Eventually the TGA did publish its own batch testing results which the TGA found to be compliant with the 10 ng DNA limit.

https://www.tga.gov.au/products/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/batch-release-assessment-covid-19-vaccines

However, some scientists say there are two main problems with the TGA’s approved protocols for testing DNA levels.

a) We know from the FOI release of Pfizer and Moderna’s DNA quantitation protocols that they're using methods that will underestimate DNA up to x100 times, targeting only one small part of the plasmid.

FOI 5286 https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-09/FOI%205286.PDF

b) Regulators are allowing cherry-picking of methods that will result in higher modified RNA readings (with fluorometry) and lower DNA readings (with qPCR), making the compliance bar easier to clear.

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/i/150403412/claim-the-method-of-fluorometry-is-invalid-because-it-overestimates-dna-levels-in-the-sample

4. Regulators maintain that the LNPs are of 'no significance,' but have no evidence to support this claim.

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/no-evidence-for-tgas-mrna-safety

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/cdc-holds-no-evidence-for-claim-that

5. We know from Health Canada emails that regulators couldn't have known if the injectables were compliant with the size limit of the DNA because Pfizer said in August 2023 that no one had asked them for this information.

6. Regulators maintain that there is no evidence of an increase in cancers, but are not monitoring cancer incidence.

FOI 5275 https://russellbroadbent.com.au/freedom-of-information/

https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/i/150403412/claim-to-date-neither-the-tga-nor-any-international-regulator-has-established-a-causal-link-between-covid-vaccines-and-any-type-of-cancer

7. Overseas, the FDA denies the presence of SV40 ‘proteins’, despite no one suggesting that SV40 proteins are in the shots, and the FDA has shut down inquiries into the contamination issue.

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/24252578/fda-dec-2023-response-to-ladapo.pdf

https://brownstone.org/articles/fda-shuts-down-enquiries-about-dna-contamination-in-covid-vaccines/

In short, regulators are stonewalling and are not interested in investigating risks.

