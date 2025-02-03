Recently, I reported that Australia's drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) was unable to provide any evidence for its claim that “there is no accepted science that shows any alteration of the human genome” related to Covid vaccination.

Now, US-based public health watchdog Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn’t hold any evidence for its safety claims on this issue either.

The CDC states on its website that, “COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.” (archived page here, current page here).

Source: CDC webpage ‘Bust Myths and Learn the Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines,’ archived 13 July 2024 .

However, when law firm Siri & Glimstad requested “all documents sufficient to support” this claim from the US health agency under Freedom of Information (FOI), the CDC advised that no records had been found.

Moreover, in its response to managing partner Aaron Siri, the CDC stated, “Subject matter experts have informed us that it is not biologically possible for the vaccines to change or interact with an individual's DNA.”

Siri followed up with another FOI request to ascertain who exactly these subject matter experts were. The CDC went to excessive lengths to block this request.

ICAN reports,

“First, CDC sent documents that were completely redacted. ICAN appealed and was then forced to sue when CDC did not respond. Finally, after a year of legal battles, ICAN has obtained the unredacted forms filled out by the “experts” in response to our original FOIA request.”

These unredacted documents revealed that the experts whose advice the CDC relied on were not qualified to make the claim that “it is not biologically possible for the vaccines to change or interact with an individual's DNA.”

ICAN reports that one of the experts, Dr John Su, of the CDC Immunization Safety Office (ISO) wrote that, “The requested information is outside of ISO’s purview. Documents requested involve demonstration of molecular and/or atomic forces that are beyond the scope of ISO to document.”

Another expert consulted on the request, a public health analyst with a master’s in public health and presumably lacking specialised expertise in genetics or “molecular and/or atomic forces” wrote, without any sources or citation, “This request is not biologically possible.”

However, in internal emails, members of the Australian drug regulator’s Scientific Evaluation and Pharmacovigilance Branches were recently caught on record acknowledging that integration of Covid modRNA vaccine elements into the human genome is biologically possible.

Further, TGA personnel acknowledged amongst themselves that the SV40 enhancer/promoter found in the Pfizer vaccine can drag DNA into the nucleus of cells.

And, TGA staffers acknowledged the speculative nature of regulators and health agencies’ claims that ‘there is no evidence of Covid vaccines integrating into the human genome,’ with one admitting that, “I am unaware of studies which have tested this.”

In other words, there is no evidence because government agencies and pharmaceutical companies have not run any trials looking for it.

Around the world, campaigns calling for the suspension of the modRNA Covid vaccines over their potential genotoxic risks have been met with stonewalling from officials, who universally claim (at least in public) that concerns are baseless and that the injectables are safe and effective.

However, as independent watchdogs, researchers, and journalists continue to expose the duplicity of health authorities, grassroots actions can be expected to continue.

A new Citizen Petition to the FDA requesting that the licenses and authorisations for the Pfizer and Moderna modRNA products be revoked was filed this month and is currently open for public comment.

The David Declaration, submitted to the Australian Government by concerned scientists and professionals, cites research showing excessive levels of synthetic plasmid DNA contamination in the modRNA shots, demanding immediate suspension of the vaccine program.

Another campaign is ongoing in local councils around Australia, after the local government of West Australian mining town Port Hedland kick-started things with a world-first motion calling for suspension of the shots in lieu of appropriate precautionary action being taken by state and federal authorities in response to the DNA contamination issue.

Health authorities can further discredit themselves by continuing to make unevidenced claims and rebuffing legitimate concerns.

Or, they can get honest and rebuild trust. It will be costly in the short run, but if public faith is to be restored in our regulators and health agencies, full transparency and precautionary action are non-negotiable.

