A committee investigating potential causes of Australia’s record excess deaths has refused to publish a comprehensive interdisciplinary submission by the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), of which I am a contributor.

Since 2021, Australia has experienced excess mortality at rates not seen outside of wartime. Not all of it is due to Covid. Therefore, the Australian Parliament established the world’s first excess deaths inquiry to get to the bottom of what’s causing so many more Australians to die than would normally be expected.

The AMPS submission includes :

Evidence of an uptick in all-cause mortality (ACM) with the introduction of Covid vaccines to a zero Covid community,

An estimate of the true contribution of Covid to excess deaths (29% at most),

An estimate of the true number of Australian cumulative excess deaths throughout 2021-2023 in the ballpark of 40,000 as opposed to the official Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) estimate of 29,601,

Discussion of how the ABS drastically reduced its excess deaths estimate overnight by changing its baseline modelling,

Evidence that Covid vaccine injuries and deaths are under-reported in official record keeping,

A review of the Australian Government’s unscientific response to the Covid pandemic and its detrimental impact on health outcomes, likely contributing to excess deaths,

And evidence that deaths in the vaccine arm of the Pfizer trial were concealed prior to the US Emergency Use Approval (EUA) data cut-off date, plus evidence of a 3.7-fold increase in cardiac events in vaccinated vs. placebo arm subjects.

After AMPS made its submission to the inquiry earlier this year, the organisation was invited to testify at a public hearing. This resulted in some rather explosive content going in the public record, including Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan asking the committee,

“If the clinical sponsor can hide deaths and autopsy results, ignore a sudden adult death and cardiac event signal in the clinical trial, with the regulator waving this along, what else can they hide?”

Submissions to the inquiry have been slowly uploaded to the public portal for several months. AMPS Secretary Kara Thomas reached out to the committee ask when the AMPS submission would be uploaded also.

Never, apparently, because the committee said that our submission did not directly answer the terms of reference (TORs). Weird, because it did and does, as discussed in detail during the public hearing. The committee also did not like the format of our submission, which was comprised of seven reports prepared by people with subject matter expertise on different, relevant topics. Admittedly, it was very long.

We reformatted, reduced the length, highlighted where TORs were clearly identified, and resubmitted, but the committee still refused to accept it.

Eventually, a compromise was reached. All authors individually resubmitted our section of the report, and AMPS submitted a summary of the submission with a link to the submission in full, which is hosted on the AMPS website, here.

However, we still have no guarantee that the committee will read our individual resubmissions, nor that they will be published to the public portal.

Therefore, we’re asking you, readers, to download and share the AMPS submission with anyone in your network who needs to be apprised of potential causes of excess deaths in Australia.

It’s hard to say if this is just a bureaucratic red tape issue or related to the content of the submission.

In a statement, Kara Thomas highlighted the pressing need to investigate drivers of Australian excess deaths importance of the work undertaken in the submission and the pressing

“The excess deaths in Australia, at rates not seen outside of wartime, is perhaps the most concerning and pressing issue facing our country. It should be of the highest priority for governments whose primary responsibility is to protect their populations. “The committee's refusal to read such a comprehensive submission and their claim that we did not answer the terms of reference directly is deeply troubling, especially considering one of the terms of reference specifically states "(d) any other related matter”… “We encourage all members and supporters to read the full submission, now available on our website. Your awareness and support in spreading this information are crucial as we continue to advocate for the health and safety of all Australians.”

Read and share the AMPS submission, here.

Backgrounder: ‘Australian Senate establishes formal inquiry into excess deaths’

