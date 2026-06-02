Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Janet Blake's avatar
Janet Blake
4d

Another peg in the 'public trust' coffin.

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Jean James's avatar
Jean James
4d

My sister died of SIDS in 1974. That was all I knew growing up. No one really talked about the why and I didn’t think anything of it.

One day many, many years later, I asked my mother if she still had my sister‘s baby book and she did, and lo and behold she received a DTP vaccine three days before her death!

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