The Holocaust happened because powerful elites spread disinformation framing a small minority as vectors for disease to justify extreme segregation policies, leading eventually to the Final Solution.

Somehow, Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Bourla thinks Pfizer are the Jews in this analogy.

In a talk on 31 January 2023 for Duke University’s Fuqua Business School, Bourla said that disinformation is “the worst thing that I have seen during this pandemic,” before going on to liken independent scientists questioning “the science” to Goebbels spreading disinformation about the Jews. He warned that if this “anti-science” disinformation continues to spread on social media, we may have another Holocaust.

Bourla’s statement as follows (emphasis mine):

“[Disinformation is] the worst thing that I have seen during this pandemic, and that is my worst experience. I’m not speaking about misinformation, which is information that is wrong, but can be innocent. The people that are spreading it, they don’t know what they are talking about, they don’t know better. I’m talking about disinformation. Willingly, knowingly spreading malicious information that usually tries to appeal to the most basic instincts of people that could be fear, xenophobia, which could be any of those things, and clearly anti-science, and is focussing now on the science.”

Bourla continues,

“It used to be sometimes that you know, when the scientists were speaking, there was one voice. I mean there were here and there a few people, but people in general, they knew what to believe, this is what science said. They tried to make it impossible that you believe anything that the science says, because they can claim through social media one scientist that said the opposite compared to 99,000 other scientists that say one thing. And they are equal weight on the voices of the two.”

Bourla’s preference for ‘one scientific voice’ might be why Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb is being sued for allegedly helping get Covid vaccine critic Alex Berenson kicked off Twitter.

Bourla’s preference for ‘one scientific voice’ could be why Pfizer allegedly 'silenced' and bullied governments to maximise profits during Covid (nothing like a major international corporation profiteering in a public health crisis to get governments on message). And it could be why two US states (Kansas and Texas) are suing Pfizer for allegedly misleading over the safety and effectiveness of its Covid vaccines.

Bourla’s preference for ‘one scientific voice’ could be why the UK watchdog had cause to accuse Pfizer of "bringing discredit" to the industry after senior executives (including Bourla) were caught using social media to promote "unlicenced" Covid vaccines.

Bourla goes on,

“And this one usually is using let’s say crazy ideas… I think we are in a very big crisis in society because of that, and it’s not the first time. The Holocaust didn’t start in Auschwitz. The Holocaust started with Goebbels. When he started spreading disinformation about the Jews, and how they are malicious, and how they are evil, and how they are doing things, so he could prepare the public opinion for the crimes that followed in Auschwitz. And if we don’t do something now, I’m afraid that something that happened once can happen again.”

As it happens, on the same day that Dr Bourla likened powerful corporate capitalists, the scientific establishment and their government partners to the disenfranchised Jewish minority in the Holocaust, I published a retrospective discussing how disinformation promoted by the powerful (including the media) played a role in ‘preparing public opinion’ for the segregation of vaccine refusers that followed.

Drawing on the history of the Holocaust to make sense of pandemic times has been a sacred cow since Covid kicked off. The media has piled on to vilify anyone who dares to even utter the H-word, and many a think piece has been published explaining why it’s morally and factually wrong to compare Covid measures and power dynamics to Nazism and the Holocaust.

UK Politician Andrew Bridgen was dumped from the Conservative Party for tweeting that a cardiologist had told him the Covid vaccine program was “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust." American playwright CJ Hopkins, who lives in Germany, was prosecuted for tweeting his satirical book cover image - a Swastika overlaid on a face mask. A German teacher was fined for using Nazi slogans to slam vaccine mandates. Robert F. Kennedy Jnr was dragged in the press for several references to Nazi Germany.

Not Bourla though. Since the start of the pandemic, the Pfizer CEO, who is the son of Greek Jewish Holocaust survivors, has frequently drawn on the memory of the Holocaust in his public commentary on medicine, Covid and vaccines, and anti-semitism. (Interestingly, a Google search yields no hits on Bourla making public statements about his Holocaust heritage prior to the pandemic and Pfizer’s vaccine development.)

“Albert Bourla says just as holiday is story of ‘impossible becoming possible,’ world now celebrating ability of scientists to defy odds in developing vaccine so quickly,” Times of Israel

Not only has Bourla been given a hall pass for so regularly drawing on the memory of the Holocaust during speaking engagements promoting his industry, company and products, but Jewish lobby group the Anti-Defamation League honoured him with its Courage Against Hate award in 2022 for leading “the effort to successfully develop and deploy the COVID-19 vaccine while courageously speaking out against disinformation and hate.”

You can watch Bourla’s full Duke University talk (55 mins) below. He muddles his analogy when he says that the “disinformation” smearing “the science” is spread by only a 3% minority, and believed by only a 15% minority. Bourla seems undecided as to whether or not the socially un-personed minority akin to the Jews is *Pfizer and the elite corporate, scientific and government establishment* or the *actual segregated and un-personed minority* whom he suggests will bring on the next Holocaust by discussing dissenting scientific viewpoints on social media.

Thanks to my frequent collaborator Nathan Livingstone (@MilkBarTV on X) for digging this video up in his research and for clipping up the embedded excerpt at the top of this post.

