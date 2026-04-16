Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
4d

“the government says there was no evidence of sabotage”. Why would there be? Why would you expect to see evidence of a covert act of sabotage? The whole point is for there not to be evidence.

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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
4dEdited

Train derailments in the US a few years ago! Including the poisoning of farmland in Ohio. String of Warehouses that got lit up in US.

A large explosion and fire occurred at the Valero Port Arthur Refinery in Texas on Monday, March 23, 2026, sending massive plumes of smoke into the air and prompting a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Now one in Australia.

Coincidence, I am sure!

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