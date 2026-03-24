Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Greg Salmela's avatar
Greg Salmela
4d

Never waste a good crisis.

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Damien Buckley's avatar
Damien Buckley
4d

Alexa: show me an example of a drastically mismanaged country…

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