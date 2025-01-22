There was nothing hard about my yarn with Cam and Delby on the Hard Yarns Podcast this week!

In just over two hours we covered Elon Musk’s awkward Nazi-esque salute, the alleged racism of sober culture (per the New York Times), how forgiving is not the same thing as forgetting (#noamnesty), conflict in the medical freedom movement, and that hectic mandate season we all lived through only a few years ago.

I shared the backstories behind some of my major scoops on this Substack, and we unpacked what makes good journalism (and what doesn’t).

You can listen via Spotify, Apple, or the Hard Yarns website.

Because Cam, Delby and I are all from Perth in Western Australia, we bantered some names around without always explaining who exactly we were discussing.

For overseas subscribers, some names you will hear in the podcast:

Mark McGowan - The West Australian Premier during Covid times, who enforced the toughest vaccine mandates in the world.

Michael Gunner - The Premier of the Northern Territory, infamous for very nearly foaming at the mouth in this disturbing tirade against ‘anti-vaxxers’.

Nick Coatsworth - Former federal deputy Chief Medical Officer and Senior Medical Advisor on Covid, and one of the only high-level bureaucrats or politicians to have publicly acknowledged that the vaccine mandates went too far.

Twiggy Forrest - A West Australian mining billionaire who has promised to give away half of his wealth to charity.

For more reels, follow the Hard Yarns Podcast on Instagram.

DDU Substack stories discussed in the podcast:

To support my work, share, subscribe, and/or make a one-off contribution to my Kofi account. Thanks!

Follow me on X

Follow me on Instagram