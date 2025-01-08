This New Year, I got Covid. I have had funner New Years. I hope yours was better!

On the upside, before I got sick, I had the delightful experience of paddle boarding alongside a dolphin in Busselton, a beach holiday town a few hours south of Perth. You can see the dolphin at the beginning of the clip below. I’m on the left, with my sister-in-law and her intrepid pooch on the right.

A special welcome to new subscribers who have joined up to this list in the last month or so. Thank you for reading and sharing, it’s great to have you here.

As I ease back into researching this week for upcoming stories, I thought I’d share with you some of the topics that will be covered on this Substack this year.

I’ll be continuing to cover developments in the modRNA vaccine contamination story (more news broke while I was on hols) alongside other vaccine safety issues.

I’ll be digging further into the Australian Government’s plans to regulate digital platforms - including what that means for online privacy and freedom of speech. As always, I’ll be keeping an eye on any developments relating to censorship (breaking news on this yesterday).

In a new topic for this Substack, this year I’ll also be delving into the issue of food security. And, I have a great article coming from a guest author exposing some of the backroom dealings that determine what legacy media does and does not publish.

Paid Subscribers: Ask Me Anything

To kick off the year, let’s do another AMA for paid subscribers.

You leave questions in the comments section by Friday night, and I’ll video record my answers. What you can ask: anything.

"As Don Chip once said you keep the bastards honest! " "Valuable are the people who choose depth without stopping at simple explanations, avoiding following the herd, creating their own path. These are the rare characteristics that Rebekah and her investigative journalism express. They are human qualities before technical ones, and we should all take them as practical inspiration especially in this period of history." "Been reading your articles for a while now, and they've been consistently of high quality, so I wanted to recognise the value of your work with this contribution!" "Rebekah I love the way you research the facts to prove the TRUTH. I applaud you for taking the time to do this especially in your last article re: the TGA denying DNA contamination in the mRNA shots. The proof you supplied from major respected institutions around the world was outstanding. By reading these facts, people who subscribe to you can stand up confident in exposing the TRUTH. " "I support your work because: (a) the reality of the dangers of the covid jab, (b) the global agenda that drove it and (c) the sell-out of our community by health leaders and politicians who knew the truth but either remained silent or promoted the jab as safe and effective, all need widespread publicity." "I support your work because you are practising journalism as it should be - fearlessly exposing corruption where it exists and informing your readership of the facts to counter the bullshit that the controllers use to deny freedom of speech and hold us all in subjugation."

