In Australia, you can preside over human rights abuses, you can run the healthcare system into the ground, you can authorise police violence on citizens, you can blow millions-to-billions on cancelled infrastructure projects, and you can name-call from the bully pulpit... and we'll give you an award for it.

Today, Australia’s two most aggressive Covid-era premiers, Daniel Andrews (Victoria) and Mark McGowan (Western Australia), were awarded the nation’s top honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia (AC).

In the 2024 King's Birthday honours roll, only six Australians received the award, which signifies “eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Australia or to humanity at large.”

Andrews received the award for “eminent service to the people and parliament of Victoria, to public health, to policy and regulatory reform, and to infrastructure development.”

McGowan received the same award for “eminent service to the people and parliament of Western Australia, to public health and education, and to international trade relations”.

Awarding the Companion of the Order of Australia to these two former premiers renders the honour system essentially meaningless - no more than a pat on the back for occupying a top position during hard times.

Daniel Andrews, also known as ‘Dictator Dan’ for his strongman style of leadership during the pandemic years, left a legacy of brutality, debt, and corruption after stepping down as Victorian premier in September last year.

Some of Andrews’ greatest hits include:

Read more about Dan Andrews’ legacy:

Mark McGowan, who resigned from the WA premiership in June last year, is often credited with ‘keeping Covid out’ with his prolonged hard border closure, but WA hospitals buckled during this time, concurrent with the vaccine rollout and record-high adverse event reporting.

McGowan’s greatest hits include:

Read more about Mark McGowan’s legacy:

Another Covid worst-offender honoured on the King’s Birthday is former Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) boss, Professor John Skerritt, who has been appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) on the ‘Covid-19 Honour Roll’.

As head of the TGA, Skerritt oversaw the rushed approvals of the Covid vaccines, which are associated with unprecedented rates of adverse event reporting, and which are contaminated with high levels of plasmid DNA (though the TGA has yet to acknowledge this). On Skerritt’s watch, the TGA effectively banned the use of ivermectin at the height of the pandemic until the majority of Australians were vaccinated, after which the ban was lifted.

Moreover, Skerritt denied that the regulator hid post-vaccination child deaths from the Australian public, despite TGA communications clearly stating that the deaths had been hidden from the Freedom of Information disclosure logs because “disclosure of the documents could undermine public confidence.” He also said that cardiac arrest was not a safety signal for Covid vaccines despite TGA records showing that it was (FOI 4032).

Skerritt is named as a respondent in a Covid vaccine injury class action, which filed in the Federal Court last year. The action alleges that Skerritt’s “negligence” and “misfeasance” led to the approval and use of vaccines that did not meet the critical safety and efficacy requirements, resulting in death, serious illness and serious injury of Australians, of whom over 1,000 are represented in the action. The action is still taking on members injured by the Covid vaccines (find out more here).

After exiting their pandemic-era roles, Andrews, McGowan and Skerritt have all moved on to cushy private-sector jobs. Andrews has reportedly taken the “billionaire career path,” teaming up with WA mining billionaire Andrew Forrest to sell ‘green’ iron to China. McGowan has branched into consulting on international trade and mining. Skerritt has switched teams from regulator to regulated, taking up a role on the board of Medicines Australia, Australia’s peak body representing the pharmaceutical industry.

Last month, Victoria appointed Australia's first 'Parliamentary Secretary for Men's Behaviour Change' to address what is widely viewed as a national ‘masculinity crisis’ by “focus[ing] largely on the influence the internet and social media have on boys’ and men’s attitudes towards women and building respectful relationships.”

Yet, this is what our political class teaches Australia’s young men (and women):

Abusers get awards Never say sorry Blame everyone else for your failures Bullying is ok Violence is an appropriate way to solve disagreements Mates club over merit

The old saying goes, “actions speak louder than words.”

We could have an entire Department of Secretaries for Men's Behaviour Change, and every former Premier could be awarded with top honours for showing up to work. But unless our political class cleans house, Australians will continue to view them with the contempt and distrust they deserve.

