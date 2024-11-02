Just a heads up to my Antipodean subscribers about two upcoming conferences that I’m participating in.
Both are open to the public. Perhaps I’ll see some of you there!
Progress through Science and Freedom Conference
When: Sat 16 - Sun 17 November 2024
Where: RMIT University, Swanston Street, Melbourne, Victoria
Ticketing closes Sunday 10 Nov at midnight. (There is also a conference dinner on the Saturday night which I believe is almost sold out.)
This conference hosted by Australians for Science and Freedom will feature a line-up of health professionals, scientists, economists, lawyers, journalists, educators and community leaders to discuss a range of topical issues including healthcare, education, the legal system, the media, and the role of grassroots organisations.
A new feature of this year’s conference will be thematic workshops, in which panellists and delegates can meet together in smaller groups to thrash out solutions and produce tangible strategies for achieving change.
I will be moderating a media panel featuring(independent journalist and director of non profit liber-net), (independent science journalist), Damian Coorey (journalist at ADH TV), and David Southwell (journalist at the Daily Mail).
For the full program of speakers and more venue information, visit the conference website.
National Free Media Summit
When: 3pm - 7pm Sun 1 Dec 2024
Where: Norwood Town Hall, Adelaide, South Australia
Early bird tickets $35 available until 10 November, $45 thereafter.
This year’s summit is particularly focused on the raft of new laws that form a thread to civil liberties in Australia - particularly on the issue of freedom of speech.
I’ve written about some of these laws already, including the federal misinformation bill, Victoria’s proposed hate speech laws, a federal hate speech bill and a review of the Online Safety Act.
You’ll also hear from Katie Ashby-Koppens (lawyer and founder of the Aligned Council of Australia), Kurt Mahlburg (author and journalist), and Graham Hood and John Larter (Pilot, Paramedic and Club Grubbery Media founders).
There will be community stalls from 3pm, with the official event commencing at 4pm. Drinks, barista coffee and snacks will be available in the venue and live entertainment will be provided by the Flaming Sambuccas. BYO maracas optional.
Dystopian Down Under is a reader-supported publication. Consider becoming a paid subscriber.
To support my work, share, subscribe, and/or make a one-off contribution to my Kofi account. Thanks!
Unfortunately, I can't get to either event. The topics are right up my alley. Will there be one in Sydney at some time?
These could be very interseting events but I wont be attending All the best for the projects patricia Russell