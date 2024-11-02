Norwood Town Hall, Adelaide

Just a heads up to my Antipodean subscribers about two upcoming conferences that I’m participating in.

Both are open to the public. Perhaps I’ll see some of you there!

Progress through Science and Freedom Conference

When: Sat 16 - Sun 17 November 2024

Where: RMIT University, Swanston Street, Melbourne, Victoria

Ticketing closes Sunday 10 Nov at midnight. (There is also a conference dinner on the Saturday night which I believe is almost sold out.)

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

This conference hosted by Australians for Science and Freedom will feature a line-up of health professionals, scientists, economists, lawyers, journalists, educators and community leaders to discuss a range of topical issues including healthcare, education, the legal system, the media, and the role of grassroots organisations.

A new feature of this year’s conference will be thematic workshops, in which panellists and delegates can meet together in smaller groups to thrash out solutions and produce tangible strategies for achieving change.

I will be moderating a media panel featuring

(independent journalist and director of non profit

),

(independent science journalist),

(journalist at ADH TV), and

(journalist at the Daily Mail).

For the full program of speakers and more venue information, visit the conference website.

National Free Media Summit

When: 3pm - 7pm Sun 1 Dec 2024

Where: Norwood Town Hall, Adelaide, South Australia

Early bird tickets $35 available until 10 November, $45 thereafter.

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

This year’s summit is particularly focused on the raft of new laws that form a thread to civil liberties in Australia - particularly on the issue of freedom of speech.

I’ve written about some of these laws already, including the federal misinformation bill, Victoria’s proposed hate speech laws, a federal hate speech bill and a review of the Online Safety Act.

You’ll also hear from Katie Ashby-Koppens (lawyer and founder of the Aligned Council of Australia), Kurt Mahlburg (author and journalist), and Graham Hood and John Larter (Pilot, Paramedic and Club Grubbery Media founders).

There will be community stalls from 3pm, with the official event commencing at 4pm. Drinks, barista coffee and snacks will be available in the venue and live entertainment will be provided by the Flaming Sambuccas. BYO maracas optional.

