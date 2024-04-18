Friend of the blog Topher Field joined Dr John Campbell for a discussion on civil disobedience.

There’s that saying, ‘good people break bad laws.’

But how do you determine which laws to break and when? How is civil disobedience different from all-out anarchy? And what can civil disobedience achieve?

When police are arresting citizens for resting in the sunshine alone on a park bench, these are questions we find ourselves asking.

For a refresher on why Australians like Topher were compelled to break bad laws during Covid times, particularly in Melbourne, check out this retrospective featuring Topher’s doco, Battleground Melbourne…

