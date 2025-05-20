Dystopian Down Under

Dr. Michael Buhagiar
17h

Well done. I knew it was fraud when the Ghebreyesus creature came out with a red storyline ('the world will never be the same again') instead of a green (e.g. 'We can get through this, just follow directions and keep yourselves healthy as possible') as would normally be the case. My first degree was in biochemistry and for me the banning of hydroxychloroquine, one of the safest and most effective drugs known to humankind, stank to high heaven. I maintain that the downfall of the cabal will be their conviction of their intellectual superiority to us, the 'herd,' as Kissinger put it. We are not as stupid as they think, as the last four years have abundantly shown.

Gareth Thomas
18h

Debbie Lerman's work is first class.

I do suspect, howver, that when the next "pandemic" arrives, the reaction will be exactly the same as per Covid.

The psychopaths running the show, the media, and the 90% who do as they are told will play the same roles as they always do.

History may not repeat, but it usually rhymes.

