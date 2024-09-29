Turning leaves on the Appalachian Trail, Bear Mountain, on my recent trip to Connecticut, USA

Hi friends,

It’s time for another round of Ask Me Anything.

How it works: You leave questions in the comments below by end of Monday, I answer your questions in a video during the week.

What you can ask: Anything.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a paid subscription, here are some of the reasons others gave recently when they signed up…

"I am a meritocrat." "Thank you for your well-informed, sane and balanced journalism and Australian perspective on these bizarre times!" “I have been grateful for your journalism over the Great Motherfuckery and look forward to continuing on as we head into what is now feeling more like The Great Mother." "I've followed you for quite sometime and think you are well researched and balanced in your reporting. Yours is the standard I expected from MSM, but the Covid years exposed a lot of truths for me and I switched off MSM a few years back. I appreciate that your work has been free for me to read, but it's time I made a financial contribution to your work. Thank you for your integrity and smarts." "I've been a fan of your work for a while but for various reasons have been pretty financially tight for some time. Now that I'm working again I wanted to throw some support your way. Thanks for all the great articles." "Several Reasons: 1. It's your turn again 2. Great investigative journalism 3. "Reward" for opening up comments for all readers 4. Australian News and Investigations 5. I Hope I can encourage you to bring down Jane Halton and Husband - of all people - they have to fall first in Australia 6. I would love to do the above but no one pays me and you will be much better doing so." "You and Phillip Altmann provide the Aussie info of importance to me." "Thank you for keeping alive the democratising potential of the fourth estate. Standing as we are in the twilight of western institutional liberty, it is lonely resisting the vested gravitational fields of media marketed compliance, governmental manipulation and social vilification. Your voice keeps alive the inner flame within those of us who simply dare to seek clarity and self determination." “I've been very selective about who I'll pay for information, not least because I can't afford much, but you've definitely qualified, imho, to be a trusted source. I hope my $upport helps to keep the good stuff coming - for all who rely on truth and integrity.”

Upgrade Subscription

Over to you!