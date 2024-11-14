Last week, the Australian Government’s controversial misinformation bill was passed in the House of Representatives with the support of Labor and the Teals (with the exception of Teal Allegra Spender. The Greens did not participate in the vote).

Next, the bill will be voted on in the Senate, where it stands a chance of being blocked if the Greens and/or the crossbench vote against it.

As readers of DDU know, I’ve published extensively on how impractical this legislation is, and how it is likely to cause more harm than that which it seeks to prevent.

Just this week, some further problems have come to light in testimony and submissions to the Senate’s inquiry into the bill.

There was constitutional law expert Professor Anne Twomey lifting the lid on the fact-checking con. As an expert frequently called upon for fact-checks, Twomey said that in her experience, fact-checkers are often “young kids out of university” who “misunderstand the experts” and “often get it wrong.”

“They're taking on this really important role of making a decision that will lead Meta or Google or whatever to make decisions about what is true and what is false, when the fact-checker themselves hasn't properly understood what the experts have said,” Twomey told the inquiry.

Another revelation is that the legislation will definitely apply to opinions. Per the explanatory memorandum accompanying the bill, “information” that could be censored as misinformation “is intended to include opinions, claims, commentary and invective.”

As stated in the explanatory memorandum, “Clause 3 [of the misinformation bill] extends the operation of Schedule 9 of the Broadcasting Services Act to acts, omissions, matters, and things outside Australia.”

This poses a threat to constitutionally protected expression in other countries, writes Christensen. “It doesn’t matter if the content in question is shared by an American citizen exercising their constitutionally enshrined First Amendment rights; it can be flagged, censored, or removed simply because Australian bureaucrats deem it to be ‘misinformation.’”

Final chance to stop the bill

It is uncertain which day the misinformation bill will go to a vote in the Senate - it could be any day from Monday 18 November, or they may wait for the inquiry report to be handed down first, by Monday 25 November at the latest. Labor will vote for it. The Coalition will vote against, as they did in the Lower House.

BREAKING UPDATE 6pm Friday 15 November 2024

Crossbench Senators Tammy Tyrrell, David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and Fatima Payman have all declared their intention to vote AGAINST the bill.

This is enough to block the bill!

Senator Lidia Thorpe has not yet stated her position, and Senator David Van has said he will vote FOR the bill.

But there’s still time for people to change their minds, so keep the pressure on. Email the senators who have come out against the bill to thank them, and email the ones who are undecided or for the bill to ask them to vote against it.

David Pocock [email protected]

David Van [email protected]

Fatima Payman [email protected]

Jacqui Lambie [email protected]

Lidia Thorpe [email protected]

Tammy Tyrrell [email protected]

Substacker

has

. Or,

. You can also contact senators outside of your jurisdiction.

You can also sign a petition against the bill and find resources like templates for letter-writing, sign-making and social media tiles via the Aligned Council of Australia website.

Bonne chance!

