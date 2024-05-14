Yesterday, I reported that the Australian Federal Court had denied the eSafety Commissioner’s request to extend an injunction forcing X to enact a global ban on footage of the Wakeley stabbing.

This morning, Justice Kennett’s decision has been published in full.

In short, Justice Kennett determined that X took "reasonable" steps to block the stabbing content as required under Australian law, and that eSafety's request for a global ban was not reasonable.

Justice Kennett acknowledged that, “…there is widespread alarm at the prospect of a decision by an official of a national government restricting access to controversial material on the internet by people all over the world.”

And that, "The potential consequences for orderly and amicable relations between nations, if a notice with the breadth contended for were enforced, are obvious. Most likely, the notice would be ignored or disparaged in other countries."

Therefore, Justice Kennett concluded that eSafety is unlikely to win a permanent injunction in this matter, concluding that “there is a not a prima facie case for the grant of a final injunction in the terms sought.”

The matter will return to Court for a case management hearing on Wednesday, 15 May.

