Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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truthsleuth's avatar
truthsleuth
Apr 21Edited

‘Hate speech’ does not exist. The term is a euphemism for anything the state wants to prevent you from saying. Laws like this are totalitarianism’s on-ramp

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Mike Hemingway's avatar
Mike Hemingway
Apr 21

I agree with you, Rebekah. "Hate speech" is whatever some loony-lefty, loony-righty or some other activist loony gets upset about in the moment. It is an amorphous, plastic concept, at best, and that's why it's dangerous. We already have laws that proscribe incitement to violence, and that is as it should be. In a democracy, individuals must understand that the freedom of expression means there will always be ideas and opinions that may offend them. Then it's up to them to debate it, not to try to shut it down.

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