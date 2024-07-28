Hi friends,

I talked with Dr

for Childrens Health Defense TV.

Jess is great to talk (and listen) to because she’s very smart (with many degrees to prove it) but also very down-to-earth and a relaxed conversationalist.

Originally we planned to discuss the mRNA Covid vaccine contamination and VAERS data further after our webinar with Vaccine Choice Australia on these topics, but the conversation soon veered off into other territory.

Things like, why do people at the top who should (and maybe do) know better approve and continue to push dangerous products? Where do you get your information from? What makes journalism good and why is so much of it not good?

I spoke a bit slowly so I recommend upping to 1.5x speed during the parts when I’m speaking. Fun fact about me… I often experience conversations like this:

A thousand little nodes light up in my brain and it takes me a bit of time to sort them and work out which ones to focus on and how to explain the connections as I see them.

The upside is that I tend to take an expansive view of topics and I naturally identify patterns and connections. The flipside is that depending on the day and topic, thinking at the same time as speaking can slow my delivery down somewhat.

Anyway, I enjoyed the chat with Jess and I hope you do too!

The episode is free to watch here.

To support my work, share, subscribe, and/or make a one-off contribution to DDU via my Kofi account. Thanks!

Follow me on X

Follow me on Instagram