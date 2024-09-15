Recently, I got chatting with Matt from Discernable about the hypocrisy of the conservative free speech movement in the aftermath of the failed Trump assassination.
It turned into a conversation on the Discernable platform, which is known for authentic long-form interviews that go deeper than the hot-take. As an interviewer, Matt is curious, unflinchingly honest, and humorous.
He kept me on my toes in this one, and I got to flesh out ideas that I don’t usually share with you here, being that my Substack is focused more on news content than my personal worldview.
Click here to watch the full interview at Discernable
Matt and I discussed:
Faith – objective truth or coping mechanism?
The hypocrisy of the Right
Libs of TikTok succumbs to the Left
Mikhala Peterson calls for Censorship
Jordan Peterson’s ‘cognitive leaks’
Dave Rubin becomes a caricature
Understanding Trump
Why gun culture and 2A can’t work in Australia
The decline of Europe
The propagandised Australian
Free speech and censorship
Eating disorders
Depression and Mental Health
You can also listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or watch on Rumble.
PS: When we recorded the interview, Biden was still the Democrat presidential nominee, with Harris on the ticket as VP. Since then, the Democrat ticket is now Harris/Waltz, but my answer would be the same regardless.
