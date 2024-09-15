Recently, I got chatting with Matt from Discernable about the hypocrisy of the conservative free speech movement in the aftermath of the failed Trump assassination.

It turned into a conversation on the Discernable platform, which is known for authentic long-form interviews that go deeper than the hot-take. As an interviewer, Matt is curious, unflinchingly honest, and humorous.

He kept me on my toes in this one, and I got to flesh out ideas that I don’t usually share with you here, being that my Substack is focused more on news content than my personal worldview.

Click here to watch the full interview at Discernable

Matt and I discussed:

Faith – objective truth or coping mechanism?

The hypocrisy of the Right

Libs of TikTok succumbs to the Left

Mikhala Peterson calls for Censorship

Jordan Peterson’s ‘cognitive leaks’

Dave Rubin becomes a caricature

Understanding Trump

Why gun culture and 2A can’t work in Australia

The decline of Europe

The propagandised Australian

Free speech and censorship

Eating disorders

Depression and Mental Health

Click here to watch the full interview at Discernable

You can also listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or watch on Rumble.

PS: When we recorded the interview, Biden was still the Democrat presidential nominee, with Harris on the ticket as VP. Since then, the Democrat ticket is now Harris/Waltz, but my answer would be the same regardless.

To support my work, share, subscribe, and/or make a one-off contribution to DDU via my Kofi account. Thanks!

Follow me on X

Follow me on Instagram