Has feminism gone too far? On the Hard Yarns Podcast
And, hate speech laws, police brutality, medical freedom
Hi friends,
I dropped into the Hard Yarns studio this week to shoot the breeze with comedian Cameron Branch (co-host Daniel Delby was out of the studio due to a heavy show schedule — it’s festival season here in Perth).
Our discussion ran the gamut of sticky issues from hate speech laws, police brutality at recent protests, the growing ideological and cultural fractures shaping public debate, medical choices for children, and whether feminism has gone too far (I think it has, but tune in to find out why).
As always, feel free to agree, disagree or build on anything we discussed in the comments below!
Listen on Spotify:
Listen on Apple Podcasts:
A few notes on this episode —
At one point we discussed how harmful blanket public health directives can be and I emphasised the role of bureaucratic inertia in institutionalising bad ideas and preventing new and/or nuanced science and ideas from cutting through.
I realise I may have given the impression that I don’t think there are any nefarious actors trying to corral us into digital ID, smart cities and the like. That’s not the case — I do acknowledge that there are key players at high levels that are very invested in creating these systems of control. I just don’t think that’s the only explanation behind suboptimal government policies, so my point on the show was to discuss what I considered to be a major driver in the context of our conversation.
For listeners who like to go to the source, the studies I discussed relating to formula use in babies’ first week of life are:
Bhasin M., Cooper M., Macchiaverni., et al. (2025), “Colostrum as a Protective Factor Against Peanut Allergy: Evidence From a Birth Cohort,” Allergy [https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.70043]
Key findings: Babies given formula supplementation in the first three days (partially fed colostrum) had a higher risk of developing multiple food allergies, including about 5× higher odds of peanut allergy and 11× higher odds of multiple food allergies, including cows milk allergy, by 12–18 months, compared with infants exclusively fed colostrum.
Press release: https://www.uwa.edu.au/news/article/2025/september/research-links-exclusive-colostrum-intake-to-reduced-peanut-allergy-risk
Urashima M., Mezawa H., Okuyama M., et al. (2019) “Primary Prevention of Cow’s Milk Sensitization and Food Allergy by Avoiding Supplementation With Cow’s Milk Formula at Birth: A Randomized Clinical Trial,” JAMA Pediatrics, (Vol. 73 No. 12).[https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2753281]
Key findings: High risk of developing cow's milk sensitisation, allergy, and anaphalaxis by the age to two in breastfed neonates supplemented with cow's milk formula during the first three days of life.
And the report on German censorship that I referenced, produced by liber-net, can be found here: https://liber-net.org/germany/
A final note — I realise I have lapsed into being a bit sweary, as you will hear in the podcast! It’s prompted me to set up a swear jar at home. I quite look forward to seeing what vocab I can rummage for next time I feel the urge to cuss…
Regarding Public Health Overreach.
45 years ago in Medical School we were taught principle such as the Hippocratic Oath, primum non nocere, the Nuremberg Code, in short the primacy of the doctor-patient relationship.
Public Health Physicians in modern times are anathema to the old principles.
They also rarely work in clinical medicine and are certainly not "experts" in anything other than making orders and getting the ear of the media.
Regarding babies and supplementing formula…I totally agree I was horrified when my daughter told me of the rule in Victoria (not sure if it is in other states?) that if a baby loses more than 10% of their weight when the colostrum comes in they have to be given formula as well🤷♀️. One of these stupid rules that they make!! So I quickly looked at previous pictures of my daughter when she was on colostrum waiting for my milk to come in and she looked very scrawny. They naturally lose weight during that time. I’m sure the formula upset my Grandsons digestion.