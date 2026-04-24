The Greek government must pay €300,000 to the family of a woman who died after her AstraZeneca Covid vaccination in a landmark court decision acknowledging the unfairness of coercing citizens into entering a death lottery for the purported public good.

Greek and European sites report that an administrative court attributed responsibility for the woman’s death to the government, arguing that the cost of a policy benefiting society cannot fall disproportionately on an individual citizen — death being the most disproportionate consequence of all.

The Greek government argued that vaccination was voluntary and that it therefore bore no liability, but a three-judge panel decided that the totality of pressures applied by the government to make people vaccinate meant that Covid vaccination was not voluntary in practice.

Of course governments will argue that mandatory measures are voluntary in an effort to pass the buck. That’s why it’s so important that the courts don’t let them.

Greece had some of the most extensive Covid vaccine requirements in Europe, including mandates for people over the age of 60, with monthly fines of €50-100 for non-compliance, mandates for healthcare workers, and vaccine passports for entry to most indoor venues.

In the decision of the Administrative Court of First Instance of Athens (no. 11407/2025 dated 17 April 2026), regional health authorities were cleared of liability because they were implementing central government directives, and AstraZeneca was let off the hook because no product defect was established in the proceedings.

The woman died from thrombosis, a known side-effect associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The woman, who is unnamed in all reports of the decision, died from thrombosis (blood clotting) in close temporal proximity to receiving the AstraZeneca shot. The causal relationship was established on probabilities, including temporality, the absence of other risk factors, expert opinion, and scientific literature identifying the risk of thrombosis with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In 2024, AstraZeneca admitted in court filings from a UK class action brought against the pharma giant by more than 80 families that its Covid vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS,” referring to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome, which causes people to have blood clots and a low blood platelet count.

According to reports, a 2021 ruling from Greece’s Council of State (the top administrative court) had previously recognised compensation obligations for serious vaccine injuries, even without proven medical error.

In a comparable case from Italy, the family of a 72-year-old man received €100,000 after Italian health authorities recognised that the AstraZeneca vaccine had caused his death, per his autopsy report.

This news from Greece comes as the chair of the UK Covid inquiry, Baroness Heather Hallett, has called for the maximum amount of compensation for victims or bereaved families to be nearly doubled, from £120,000 to at least £200,000, and with a “fairer system for determining the payment.”

Australia’s sub-par compensation scheme was in the news again earlier this month as injured Australians have been made to go through unreasonable amounts of paperwork and wait four-plus years to receive payouts that will barely cover the medical costs associated with their debilitating injuries.

Being that the Athens administrative court is the first line for compensation claims in the Greek system, it is possible that the government will appeal the decision. It would be wonderful if the decision is upheld and the money paid out, as justice for the Covid vaccine-injured and the bereaved is sorely lacking worldwide.

Note: I was unable to locate a copy of the decision online, but I spoke with the office of Athens-based lawyer Anthia Korela today and was advised that the decision is indeed real. Korela has published a blog post discussing the decision, here.

Sources:

https://akorela.wordpress.com/

https://en.rua.gr/2026/04/19/a-court-in-athens-awarded-e300-thousand-for-death-after-covid-19-vaccination/

https://iraklionews.gr/402442-dikastiki-apofasi-stathmos-to-dimosio-kaleitai-na-plirosei-300-000-eyro-gia-thanato-meta-apo-emvolio-astrazeneca/

https://www.novinite.com/articles/238108/Greek+Court+Orders+State+to+Pay+%E2%82%AC300%2C000+Over+Covid+Vaccine+Death

https://trikalatroll.gr/ellada-300-000-eyro-apozimiosi-gia-thanato-me/

Credit to Peter Imanuelsen for drawing attention to the matter on X.