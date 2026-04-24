Dystopian Down Under

Dystopian Down Under

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Wendy E Hoy's avatar
Wendy E Hoy
6h

Thankyou, and great progress. although hardly enough for a life. May it encourage further awards, internationally. And wel

come back again.

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Mike Hemingway's avatar
Mike Hemingway
4h

Thank you, Rebekah, for your tireless work in this matter. It will pay off in the end.

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