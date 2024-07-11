I’ll be joining Dr

in a free webinar to discuss modified RNA, DNA contamination, and safety surveillance data in relation to the Covid vaccines.

DNA contamination at levels over the regulatory limits has been detected in vials of mRNA Covid vaccines from the US, Canada and Europe, and the contamination has been officially acknowledged by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Health Canada. Word is that DNA contamination has been detected in Australian vials in very high levels as well, however that report is yet to be released.

How did the DNA contamination get there?

How much is there?

What does that mean for people who’ve taken them?

Are the manufacturers or regulators doing anything about it?

We’ll discuss these questions and more.

Dr Rose is an expert on VAERS, the US’s safety surveillance database, so she will explain what VAERS is used for and what it shows us about the Covid vaccines.

We'll also unpack the West Australian government’s eye-opening vaccine safety report from 2021. That’s the year that borders were closed and nearly everyone got two Covid shots, but there were almost zero Covid infections.

A whole year of safety surveillance during the Covid vaccine rollout, but not confounded by Covid infection, effectively makes WA the world’s control group for the mass vaccination experiment. The results? 24x the usual rate of adverse event reporting, a marked increase in background rates of myocarditis and pericarditis, and hospitals in crisis.

The webinar will be moderated by Katie Ashby-Koppens, solicitor in the GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna, and co-founder of the Aligned Council of Australia, a group informing and organising in opposition to the WHO pandemic reforms.

And finally, this webinar is an initiative of Vaccine Choice Australia, a group dedicated to educating Australians about vaccination so that they can make informed choices for themselves and their children.

If you’re planning to come and want to swot up first, I recommend reading my article, ‘DNA contamination in Covid vaccines DOES get into human cells, new evidence shows.’ You can also check out Dr Rose’s incredibly informative Substack here.

