Just a heads up to let you know some creep is impersonating me to try to sell crypto to Substack and Telegram users.

These accounts are not mine.

On Substack: @rebekahbarnettt

On Telegram: @rebekahbarnett1

The fake Substack account is apparently messaging people and rerouting them to the fake Telegram account, where it’s trying to sell them crypto. Don’t buy it, it’s not me!

Thank you to those who brought this scam to my attention.

For the record, the following are my only social media accounts:

Substack:

Instagram: @dystopiandownunder

X: @dystopian_DU

I had a personal Telegram account a few years ago but have long since deleted the app. I can’t remember if I deleted my user profile, but I haven’t been active on there in over a year, so if anyone claiming to be me is posting on there, it’s definitely not me.

I have reported the Substack account (I don’t know that I can report the Telegram one, not having Telegram). Please do the same if you see them. Thanks everyone.

