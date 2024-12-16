Just a heads up to let you know some creep is impersonating me to try to sell crypto to Substack and Telegram users.
These accounts are not mine.
On Substack: @rebekahbarnettt
On Telegram: @rebekahbarnett1
The fake Substack account is apparently messaging people and rerouting them to the fake Telegram account, where it’s trying to sell them crypto. Don’t buy it, it’s not me!
Thank you to those who brought this scam to my attention.
For the record, the following are my only social media accounts:
Substack:
Instagram: @dystopiandownunder
I had a personal Telegram account a few years ago but have long since deleted the app. I can’t remember if I deleted my user profile, but I haven’t been active on there in over a year, so if anyone claiming to be me is posting on there, it’s definitely not me.
I have reported the Substack account (I don’t know that I can report the Telegram one, not having Telegram). Please do the same if you see them. Thanks everyone.
Thanks for the heads up. We trust you.
You know you have inscrutable credibility when these leeches start trying to suck it out of you.
Same situation with a Barbara O'Neill substack, which finally now appears to have disappeared.
Btw - what is the procedure for 'reporting' ?