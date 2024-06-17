Hi Substack friends,

A couple of weeks ago I told you I was rushing home from Indonesia, where I had decamped to for the winter, due to a family emergency. My partner’s father, Mervyn, had received a terminal cancer diagnosis with a very short time horizon.

On Saturday night, Merv left us to go wherever it is that people go after they leave their bodies in death.

It’s the first time either of us has lost a parent, and I have been blindsided by the intensity of the experience, emotionally, mentally and even physically - it has been all-consuming.

Now, we will do all the things you do when the loved one has gone, but their things remain. I’ll still be posting on here and social media, but if there are quieter than usual stretches over the next few weeks, you know why.

Rest in peace, Merv.