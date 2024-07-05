One of my favourite ‘to-dos’ - exploring my gorgeous home state of Western Australia. This is Esperance, where the fine white sand is so packed hard that you can drive for miles along the shore. (BTW yes, the car is a Toyota, for anyone who picked up on the Oh What A Feeling pose.)

Hi friends,

A lot of new subscribers have joined up to this list in the last couple of months - welcome! Thank you for reading and sharing, it’s great to have you here.

To paid subscribers, thank you for your contribution to keeping this Substack going. It’s time we get to know each other better … with my first Ask Me Anything! (AMA)

I’ve not done one on here before so I’m thinking it’ll work like this:

You post your questions in the comments by Sunday night (in whatever timezone you’re in).

Next week I’ll either video record or write my answers (depending on the nature of the questions I think), and I will share in an exclusive paid post.

Paid subscribers, please put your questions below in the comments!

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a paid subscription, here are some of the reasons others gave when they signed up (I’m blushing)…

"Through the Covid years and beyond you provided a public voice that I, as a doctor, had silenced by the Big State on pain of deregistration. Your views so accurately reflect my own, on Covid and the epidemic of authoritarianism, "woke" ideology and censorship in the modern Western World." "I support your work Rebekah as after experiencing the events over the past 5 years now, I respect your journalism and writings above all others." "I support your work because you are passionate, enthusiastic, seek and reveal the truth." "Rebekah's work is well-researched, clear of histrionics, well-written, informative and a general pleasure to read. I now feel in touch with Australia (where I have relatives) on the crucial issues she covers." "My husband and I are health care workers and we just love what you do and want to get behind someone who is tenacious in a way we can't be, we so appreciate your work!" "Hi Rebekah. You may well be a shitstirrer, but at least you are our shitstirrer.” (RB: Aw) "Even though you may not be as thorough as consider enough, we find you acceptable..." (RB: I included this one for balance, LOL) "I've been constantly impressed with your work and grateful for the service it does our country. You are working in an anti-establishment space that attracts excitable minds, but your reporting is rigorous and sticks what you can back up. You are among the best journalists in Australia." "Consistent high quality and ethical, moral work.” "Bek, you are a voice of sanity in a nation telling lies. The onslaught of cognitive dissonance one must endure is a constant existential challenge to all of us Awakened. Your staunch and analytical forensics, compared to our soviet msm, both lessens ones' cognitive confusion whilst deepening ones' alarm, at what is going on!" "Continue!! tu as tout mon soutien." (RB: Merci beau coup!) "We need you to keep shining that light in inconvenient places!" "You are a fantastic journalist, Rebekah, and a beacon of light in these dark covid times. Thank you for all you do. I always enjoy your writings and I'm glad to now be able to financially contribute to your very deserving work.”

Ok, over to paid subscribers. Leave your questions below!